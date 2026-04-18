Jesup, GA (April 17, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Courtney Williams Shaver, age 24, of Jesup, GA, with two counts of Improper Sexual Contact by Employee, Agent, or Foster Parent.

On Friday, January 9, 2026, the Jesup Police Department requested the GBI to investigate a report that Shaver, a Wayne County High School teacher, was having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old male student. The investigation determined that Shaver had sexual contact with the student on multiple occasions. At this time, there is no indication that the sexual contact occurred on school property.

When the investigation began, Shaver was a science teacher at Wayne County High School. Shaver was initially put on administrative leave by the Wayne County School System when the investigation began. Shaver resigned a short time later and is no longer employed as a teacher.

On Friday, April 17, 2026, Shaver was taken into custody at her home without incident and booked into the Wayne County Jail.

The Georgia State Patrol assisted in Shaver’s arrest.

This investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Kingsland at (912) 729-6198. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.