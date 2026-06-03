Conyers, GA (June 2, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Michael Smith, 54, of Covington, Georgia, with three counts of Improper Sexual Contact by an Employee or Agent in the First Degree. Smith is a former Department of Community Supervision probation officer.

In November of 2025, the Department of Community Supervision (DCS) requested the GBI to investigate an allegation of sexual misconduct involving a probation officer and a probationer.

On Thursday, May 29, 2026, Smith was booked into the Rockdale County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 10 Investigative Office at (770) 388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.