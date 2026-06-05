Dade County, Georgia (June 5, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged former Dade County Sheriff’s Office Jail commander Joseph William Chambers, age 52, of Flintstone, Georgia, with one count of Theft by Conversion and one count of Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

On May 28, 2026, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to conduct an investigation regarding allegations that Chambers used county funds for personal purchases.

On June 4, 2026, Chambers was booked into the Dade County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Calhoun at (706) 624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.