Bibb County, GA (June 7, 2026) - At the request of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Bibb County, GA. Joshua Epps, age 35, of Macon, GA, was shot and killed during the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates on June 6, 2026, at about 8:43 p.m., a BCSO deputy responded to the 5800 block of Bloomfield Drive regarding a 911 call involving a suicidal man. When the deputy arrived at the home, they saw Epps standing outside holding a pair of scissors. The deputy proceeded to give Epps verbal commands, but Epps did not comply. Epps then proceeded to walk at a fast pace toward the deputy. The deputy fired shots toward Epps, hitting him. Epps was subsequently taken to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Epps’ body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.