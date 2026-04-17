Attorney General Hanaway Secures Murder Conviction In Barry County Case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her office obtained a guilty verdict against Aaron Malone for a murder in 2024. On April 16, 2026, a Jasper County jury convicted Malone of Murder in the First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Abandonment of a Corpse, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

“I am proud of our collaboration with Barry County Prosecutor Amy Boxx to deliver justice for the victim’s family,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “We will continue to join forces with local prosecutors and law enforcement to safeguard our communities and ensure violent offenders are taken off the streets.”

Malone’s guilty verdict followed jury trial deliberation that lasted only about an hour. The evidence presented showed that on the evening of November 24, 2024, Malone repeatedly assaulted the victim in the face, strangled her, and shot her before leaving her body in the woods in Barry County. The Barry County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Alongside the Barry County Prosecutor’s Office, Assistant Attorneys General Melissa Pierce and Michael Schafer prosecuted the case, with vital support from victim advocate Kara Lindhorst, investigators David Southard and James Tharp, and paralegal Jay Turner. Formal sentencing is scheduled for June 9, 2026, at 11:00 AM in Jasper County.

The Attorney General’s Office encourages local prosecutors across Missouri to request assistance whenever complex or high-impact cases arise. Through this collaborative approach, the Office is able to lend experienced attorneys, investigators, and resources to support counties of all sizes in pursuing justice for victims and protecting public safety.