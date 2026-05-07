Attorney General Hanaway Files Suit against EDP Kratom for Unlawfully Manufacturing and Selling Deadly Opioids

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Due to the devastating harms of the opioid epidemic, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway has filed suit against Relax Relief Rejuvenate Trading LLC (EDP Kratom). The action arises from EDP Kratom’s continued manufacture, distribution, and retail sale of kratom and its alkaloids Mitragynine, 7-hydroxymitragynine (“7-OH”), and dihydro-7-hydroxymitragynine (“MGM-15”).

“This is another step in our ongoing crackdown on kratom manufacturers who flout the law and try to justify endangering Missourians in the name of profit. Our mission is to safeguard Missourians from unregulated and addictive substances, and we will continue to pursue every legal tool available to protect public health and safety,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “We will not tolerate a business model built on secrecy and addiction—where companies hide key ingredients, downplay withdrawal risks, and then send free samples to keep people dependent. That cycle ends here.”

The Attorney General’s continued investigations into kratom products and companies have revealed another dangerous kratom compound, MGM-15, putting Missourians at risk. Studies have shown that MGM-15 is an even more potent synthetic derivative of 7-OH, approximately 15-fold more potent than morphine. Yet, this synthetic opioid is available in Missouri’s gas stations, smoke shops, and online, often with no age verification prior to purchase.

The Attorney General’s petition, filed in collaboration with the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), asserts that EDP Kratom markets Mitragynine, 7-OH, and MGM-15 —commonly available in Missouri gas stations and smoke shops—without the safety testing and regulatory approvals required by state and federal law. The petition further alleges that EDP Kratom fails to adequately disclose dangerous active ingredients in its kratom products; downplays the risk of addiction and withdrawal; and completely fails to mention the risk of overdose.

These misleading and deceptive practices prevent Missouri consumers from making informed decisions about whether to consume those products. The company has also maintained an unethical and unscrupulous practice of shipping free 7-OH products to consumers known to have serious addictions to those products, maintaining a cycle of addiction.

“Although 7-hydroxy from kratom is often promoted as a natural or harmless substance, its risks are very real,” said DHSS Chief Medical Officer, Heidi Miller, MD. “We continue to see significant health harms associated with its use, including dependency, dangerous interactions with other substances, and life-threatening toxicity. Missourians should understand that something marketed as ‘natural’ does not always mean safe. Cocaine, derived from the coca leaf, and morphine, derived from the opium poppy, are also ‘natural’ yet remain highly addictive and potentially deadly. Anyone experiencing pain or substance use concerns is encouraged to seek evidence-based treatment.”

On June 25, 2025, the FDA issued a warning letter to EDP Kratom, informing them that “introducing or delivering a product containing 7-OH into interstate commerce violate[d] the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.” On November 20, 2025, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office publicly launched its investigation into these dangerous drugs. As part of that effort, the Attorney General’s Office issued civil investigative demands to EDP Kratom, indicating that the office had reason to believe that the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of kratom and 7-OH products was a violation of state law. Just weeks later, the United States Justice Department announced that it had seized thousands of 7-OH products from EDP Kratom and others’ warehouses. Despite these repeated warnings, EDP Kratom has continued its unlawful behavior.

The Attorney General’s Office is asking the Court to declare that Relax Relief Rejuvenate’s practices violate the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, to enjoin EDP Kratom from advertising, selling, or providing kratom and 7-OH products, and to penalize the company $1,000 per violation.

This lawsuit marks the second suit spawned from the Attorney General’s 22 ongoing investigations into the sale of kratom products and products containing kratom-derivative compounds, including 7-OH and MGM-15.

General Hanaway will continue to root out dangerous and illegal activities that threaten the well-being of consumers across the State of Missouri. Missourians who believe these drugs have harmed them are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting an online complaint at ago.mo.gov.

The full lawsuit filed in the Circuit Court of Cole County can be read here.

The press release announcing the original investigations can be read here.