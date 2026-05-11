Attorney General Hanaway Joins 23-State Coalition Asking Supreme Court to Uphold Mifepristone Stay

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway joined a coalition of 23 state attorneys general in asking the Supreme Court to leave in place a lower court’s stay of a federal regulation that removed the longstanding in-person dispensing requirement for the chemical abortion drug mifepristone. The stayed rule, issued in 2023 by the Biden-era FDA, removed long-standing safeguards on the chemical abortion drug mifepristone and allowed doctors in one state to prescribe abortion pills to patients in another.

“I am proud to stand with other attorneys general to fight back against a Biden Administration rule that completely ignored the Constitution and imposed a nationwide abortion standard that would give out-of-state physicians a loophole to ignore state laws,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “We are hopeful the Supreme Court will uphold the stay the lower courts put in place. We will continue to defend the rule of law, ensure every unborn child has a voice, and protect women’s health and safety.”

The brief was filed in support of Louisiana’s lawsuit challenging a Biden-era overreaching rule that expanded access to abortion drugs through mail and telehealth, despite contrary state laws. The Biden-era rule effectively permits states like California and New York to set abortion policy for pro-life states by enabling telehealth prescriptions that state law prohibits.

In addition to Missouri, Attorneys General from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming joined the brief.