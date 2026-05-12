Attorney General, Missouri State Highway Patrol Announce Successful Illegal Gaming Sting Operation

Nearly $60,000 in Illicit Funds Seized Across Boone, Dallas, Jefferson, and Miller Counties

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today during a press conference, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her office, alongside the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) and local law enforcement, successfully carried out simultaneous seizures in a four-county illegal gaming sting operation.

“The era of Missouri’s illegal gaming industry hiding behind a so-called ‘gray market’ is over,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Illegal gaming has formed nuisance centers across our state, and this billion-dollar industry has put paved the way for violent and organized crime. We are proud to have partnered with local law enforcement in a sting operation that marks the start of our next phase of enforcement. My office remains committed to dismantling illegal gaming manufacturers, distributors, and retail stores that continue to defy law enforcement.”

“This sting operation reflects our shared commitment with the Attorney General’s Office and local law enforcement partners to enforce the law, hold violators accountable and protect lawful business practices throughout Missouri,” said MSHP Colonel Michael A. Turner.

During the sting operation, 35 devices and $58,815 in illegal funds were seized. In addition to filing 21 felony counts of first-degree promoting gambling for four of the locations, and five misdemeanor counts of second-degree promoting gambling for the fifth location. The Attorney General reminds the public that these criminal charges are merely allegations. As in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Attorney General is also seeking the civil forfeiture of all illegal funds sized during this sting operation. The Missouri Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA), codified in RSMo. Sections 513.600 to 513.645, establishes a comprehensive civil forfeiture framework that allows law enforcement to seize property used in, derived from, or intended for use in criminal activity.

The illegal gaming sting operation included:

Eagle Stop North Providence in Columbia, Boone County, which had four illegal gaming devices and $16,973 in illegal funds sized;

Woody’s Pub and Grub in Ashland, Boone County, which had six illegal gaming devices and $8,072 in illegal funds sized;

Buffalo Eagle Stop in Buffalo, Dallas County, which had eight illegal gaming devices and $15,638 in illegal funds sized;

Bagnell Eagle Stop in Lake Ozark, Miller County, which had four illegal gaming devices and $15,985 in illegal funds sized; and

Tenbrook Station Lounge in Arnold, Jefferson County, which had seven illegal gaming devices and $2,147 in illegal funs sized until specialized tools can be used to drill into the

payment kiosk.

Following investigations by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, the Attorney General’s Office, partnered collaboratively with the Arnold Police Department, Ashland Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Columba Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Miller County Sheriff’s Office, and Lake Ozark Police Department to complete the sting operation.

To anyone who continues housing or operating these illegal devices, General Hanaway demands that you unplug, shut down, and remove the devices immediately. Her Office is prepared to go to all corners of the State to eradicate illegal gaming operations.

The criminal complaint for Anthony Gier in Columbia, Boone County can be read here.

The criminal complaint for Keith Winscott in Ashland, Boone County can be read here.

The criminal complaint for Jenna Gier in Buffalo, Dallas County can be read here.

The criminal complaint for Anthony Gier in Lake Ozark, Miller County can be read here.

The criminal complaint for Tonia Twardowski in Jefferson County can be read here.

Photos from the press conference and from the Eagle Stop North Providence are available on the Missouri Attorney General’s Flickr page.