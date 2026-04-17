TRAFFIC ADVISORY: PENN AVE DJ POP-UP SERIES

On Saturday, April 18, 2026, the Penn Ave Pop-up Series event will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

From Friday, April 17, 2026, beginning at 7:00 p.m. until Sunday, April 19, 2026, at 4:00 a.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicular traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street and 7th Street, NW

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive, NW

6th Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue between 3rd Street and 7th Street, NW

On Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m., the following streets may be closed to vehicle traffic intermittently for public safety:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

7th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

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