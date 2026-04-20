KAIO Raises Strategic Round Backed by Tether to Bring Institutional Funds Onchain

Kaio XYZ Strategic Institutional Round

Tether, Systemic Ventures, Further Ventures, Laser Digital, and angel investors back KAIO’s compliant onchain infrastructure for institutional fund distribution

KAIO 's raise accelerates our distribution capabilities and expansion into other onchain capital markets instruments across structured products, credit and ETFs.” — Shrey Rastogi, CEO of KAIO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KAIO has raised a total of $19M with the addition of an $8M strategic round backed by Tether, Systemic Ventures, alongside existing investors Further Ventures and Laser Digital. They join existing backers Brevan Howard Digital, Lyrik Ventures, Karatage, and Shorooq Partners. The capital will accelerate KAIO’s onchain fund distribution infrastructure and expansion across asset classes.

Incubated by Laser Digital (Nomura) and WebN Group, KAIO curates products from leading asset managers and distributes them onchain, expanding access beyond traditional institutional allocations.

KAIO currently manages approximately $100 million in assets and has processed more than $500 million in cumulative fund transactions since launch. Active products include funds from BlackRock, Brevan Howard, Hamilton Lane, Laser Digital along with an upcoming launch from Mubadala Capital.

KAIO is developing infrastructure to open access to institutional funds at significantly lower entry points, targeting minimums from $100 for eligible investors.

The participation of Tether reflects direct strategic alignment. USDT has become the dominant settlement layer for cross-border capital flows. KAIO provides the next layer: structured, compliant access to institutional-grade yield for USDT holders.

“USD₮ has become a critical piece of infrastructure for moving value across borders quickly and reliably, with over 550 million people globally using it, especially in markets where access to dollars is limited,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. “This level of adoption is what makes it possible to expand access to more sophisticated financial products at a global scale. Building on that foundation, KAIO’s unique position unlocks new pathways for capital formation and investment by bringing institutional-grade assets on-chain and making them more broadly accessible, helping expand participation in global financial markets.”

"KAIO has proven institutional funds work onchain. This raise accelerates our distribution capabilities and expansion into other onchain capital markets instruments across structured products, credit and ETFs." said Shrey Rastogi, CEO of KAIO.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), KAIO embeds compliance into its infrastructure, supporting regulated fund distribution across frameworks such as CIMA and MAS.

Important Notice:

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments. Access to any investment products is subject to eligibility, jurisdictional restrictions, and applicable regulatory requirements. Please refer to KAIO’s marketing disclaimers here.

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