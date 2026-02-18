Levitate Foundry Announces “Levitate 2.0,” Expanding Into Integrated Brand Operating Model

Image Courtesy of Levitate Foundry

As Consumer Markets Tighten, Steph Liu Advances Levitate’s Integrated Growth Model

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Levitate Foundry, the e-commerce growth firm founded by Steph Liu, today announced the launch of “Levitate 2.0,” a strategic evolution of its business model that expands its role from a performance marketing agency to an integrated brand operating partner.

Since its founding in 2020, Levitate Foundry has supported more than 400 consumer brands across fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. The firm has contributed to growth initiatives for 50 celebrity and high-visibility brands, including Drake’s NOCTA, Justin Bieber’s Drew House, and Bella Hadid’s Orebella, CAVA, Makeup by Mario, and more, providing services spanning paid media, lifecycle marketing, UX optimization, and creative strategy.

Under Liu’s leadership, Levitate has developed a reputation for combining performance rigor with cultural awareness — a combination that has positioned the firm as a trusted growth architect for founder- and creator-led consumer brands. Over the past five years, Liu has built one of the most active independent growth infrastructures supporting celebrity and emerging consumer launches, expanding teams across the US and globally.

Liu, an award-winning entrepreneur and operator, has helped shape the growth strategies behind hundreds of digitally native brands, quietly influencing how modern consumer companies scale in an increasingly fragmented market. Her transition from agency founder to systems-focused brand operator reflects a broader industry shift toward deeper operational integration.

Levitate 2.0 formalizes a transformation that has been underway internally over the past year. In addition to core marketing services, the company will now offer structured brand incubation, earlier-stage advisory, and deeper operational integration designed to support founders beyond campaign execution. According to Liu:

“Growth today requires more than marketing activation. Brands need aligned systems across creative, acquisition, retention, and customer experience. Levitate 2.0 reflects our commitment to building long-term infrastructure alongside founders.”

The updated operating model includes:

- A unified growth framework integrating paid acquisition, lifecycle strategy, UX, and data analytics



- Earlier-stage brand architecture and launch advisory



- Expanded cross-functional teams and global operational support



- Select long-term strategic partnerships with emerging consumer brands



- Dedicated support for early-stage, creator-led consumer brands, integrating growth infrastructure from launch through scale

The company stated that existing client services will continue uninterrupted. The expanded structure is intended to provide deeper integration for brands navigating a more competitive and capital-conscious consumer environment.

Levitate Foundry plans to release additional details regarding its incubation and long-term partnership initiatives later this year.

About Levitate Foundry

Levitate Foundry, the largest Female-Founded Shopify Plus Preferred Partner in the U.S., is a leading Digital Growth and Technology Development Firm. With a proven track record of driving transformational growth for 400+ of the world's most celebrated omnichannel brands, including EOS, Rael, Liquid IV, Anita Ko, and Empathy Wines, Levitate Foundry stands at the forefront of Digital Marketing and Technology Development with global clients.

About Steph Liu

Steph Liu is an award-winning Entrepreneur, Writer, and public speaker. As the founder of Levitate Foundry, one of the fastest-growing e-commerce growth agencies, Liu has successfully scaled over 400 consumer brands, including Drake’s Nocta, Justin Bieber’s Drew House, and Bella Hadid’s Orebella liquidiv.

Her latest venture, Artemis Safety, a personal-safety technology and empowerment brand, represents what she calls “the new intersection of consciousness and commerce.” The mission: to create systems, products, and stories that protect, inspire, and elevate women globally.

It’s a conviction forged across boardrooms and heartbreak. Over the past few years, Liu has undergone what she describes as her “inner IPO,” a profound restructuring of identity, leadership, and self-worth. Her upcoming book, The Power of Safety, distills her trauma-informed framework into seven steps designed to help high achievers move from control to creative flow.

Liu’s companies now span global teams across creative, AI, and brand innovation. But her true focus isn’t on scale, it’s on the sustainability of the soul.



