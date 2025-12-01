AntX Announces Launch of Decentralized Exchange

Image Courtesy of AntX

With more than one million active wallets on testnet, AntX introduces an on-chain trading infrastructure focused on transparency and performance.

We’re building a truly global trading network where users can trade anywhere, own everything, and stay secure” — Deniz Yamangul, AntX Co-Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AntX, a decentralized exchange operating on its Layer-1 AntX Chain, has officially launched, introducing an on-chain trading infrastructure designed for open financial markets. Unlike exchanges that depend on off-chain systems for matching, price feeds, or execution ordering, AntX operates a fully on-chain execution environment where rules governing order priority and liquidation logic are verifiable and enforced at the chain level.

AntX Chain provides a transparent, permissionless foundation built on an optimized HotStuff-based consensus protocol and a parallel execution engine. This design supports high-frequency trading workloads while maintaining trustlessness and neutrality. The chain includes a native on-chain orderbook, deterministic matching engine, and independent oracle network, creating an environment in which timing and risk parameters operate through open, auditable mechanisms.

The AntX Testnet, now live with more than one million active wallets, has been tested in real market conditions across ecosystems including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. Testing has demonstrated sub-second finality, millisecond-precision price updates, and consistent uptime during periods of elevated network activity. With its mainnet approaching, AntX aims to support a broad range of traders, high-frequency strategies, and AI-driven quantitative models. According to AntX Co-Founder and Head of Global Expansion, U.S. and Europe, Deniz Yamangul:

“AntX is the foundation of a new piece of financial infrastructure. We’ve engineered a platform and underlying blockchain specifically for trading; one that ensures transparency, speed, and user ownership can coexist.”

Economic activity on AntX is distributed on-chain, allowing users, developers, and liquidity providers to participate in the network’s growth. Matching logic, liquidation paths, and risk parameters are fully auditable. Developers can build financial protocols such as perpetuals, futures, structured products, custom margin systems, and risk engines through a programmable execution environment supporting both EVM and WASM-based smart contracts.

Within the evolving “CeDeFi” landscape, combining centralized-inspired performance with decentralized governance, AntX incorporates a Forced Withdrawal Protocol that allows assets to be recovered on-chain under defined conditions. Its architecture is designed to address challenges observed in derivatives and on-chain trading markets, including opaque matching processes, fragmented liquidity, and varying oracle data sources.

AntX Chain’s multi-VM architecture, high-throughput runtime, and cross-chain interoperability support a wide range of decentralized applications operating on a unified base layer. This also aligns with developments in the AI × Finance sector, where automated systems and quantitative models can interact with transparent, real-time market data.

“AntX empowers traders to experience real transparency without sacrificing speed,” adds Yamangul, “we’re building a truly global trading network where users can trade anywhere, own everything, and stay secure.”



About AntX

AntX is a decentralized exchange built on AntX Chain, a proprietary Layer-1 blockchain designed for trading applications. AntX provides on-chain trading infrastructure incorporating transparency and self-custody through an on-chain orderbook and native oracle network. The platform also includes a cross-chain liquidity layer intended to support efficient and verifiable fund movement. AntX serves a community of testnet participants, including professional traders, market makers, and aggregators, ahead of its upcoming mainnet launch.

