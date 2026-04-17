MDC holding Introduction to Archery class April 25 at Busch Shooting Range

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DEFIANCE, Mo.—Archery is a sport that helps develop focus, discipline, and coordination. It’s an activity that can be enjoyed for a lifetime of target shooting. Archers can also embrace the challenges of archery hunting, offering them extra time and opportunities to pursue deer and other game.

To help newcomers get started, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding an Introduction to Archery class on Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. – noon at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The class is free and open to anyone age 11 years and up.

Thes program will introduce the fundamentals for safely and successfully shooting a bow and arrow, followed by hands on practice.

“Archery is an activity that has multiple options including for sport, lifelong recreation, and even hunting,” said Bryant Hertel, MDC shooting range and outdoor education center manager. “This program will be a great introduction for anyone wanting to learn how to get started in archery.”

The class will cover equipment, safety, proper stance, and shooting techniques. This program will be held on the static line of the Busch archery range. All equipment will be provided.

The Introduction to Archery class is free, however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oSX.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.