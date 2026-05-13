Join MDC for pond management workshop June 13 in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners and land managers to a free workshop on pond management on Saturday, June 13, from noon to 4 p.m. at the University of Central Missouri Trap and Skeet Range, 454 E. Division Road in Warrensburg.

MDC staff will discuss watersheds, fish stocking and fish management, and the rolls of aquatic plants in a pond system including identification, invasive species, and control methods. The workshop will include an on-site pond visit and discussion on how management methods can be applied.

Registration is required for the free June 13 workshop on pond management. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/217644.

For more information on improving private property through habitat management and practices and wildlife management, visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/your-property/improve-your-property.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.