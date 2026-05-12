MDC invites the public to Tree Benefits & Stewardship Workshop May 20 in Crestwood

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CRESTWOOD, Mo.—Trees are incredibly important to our homes and communities, and even our health and happiness. They increase property value, cool our homes, clean our air, and boost our spirits. Trees also give innumerable ecosystem benefits and are essential for birds and other wildlife.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is joining the City of Crestwood for a Tree Benefits & Stewardship Workshop Wednesday, May 20 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. at the Crestwood Community Center, 9245 Whitecliff Park Lane in Crestwood. The event is free to attend.

The event will be an educational and interactive evening for homeowners and others who care about trees. It will focus on the incredible powers trees have in the community. Experts from multiple organizations will be on hand, including Amanda Wood, MDC Community Forester. She’ll be joined by Billy Hagg, Forestry Manager with Forest Releaf of Missouri, and Crestwood Conservationist Angie Weber.

The workshop will explore why trees matter and how to properly care for them. It will also reveal why we should especially take care of and conserve the mighty oak tree.

The evening will conclude with an opportunity for attendees to ask tree-related questions of the panel of experts.

To learn more or to register, call 314-729-480, or go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oT5 and look under the “Tree Workshop” pulldown.

The Tree Benefits & Stewardship Workshop is hosted by MDC, the Crestwood Parks and Recreation Department, Forest ReLeaf of Missouri, and the Beautify Crestwood Initiative.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.