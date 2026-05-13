MDC recommends several Missouri Birding Trail locations in the Ozark Region

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WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The Show-Me State sees hundreds of bird species pass through each year, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is encouraging new and experienced birders to check out one of the many spots along the Missouri Birding Trail.

Cody McKee is an MDC Recreational Use Specialist, and he has several recommendations for birding sites to visit near West Plains, Van Buren and beyond.

“For those participating in the Missouri Birding Challenge, the Ozark Region offers many opportunities,” McKee said.

For those close to West Plains, Tingler Prairie Conservation Area has an overlook to relax at where they may have the chance to observe migratory birds at the sinkhole pond, or species associated with the prairie, McKee said.

Those closer to the I-44 corridor may want to take advantage of historic Indian Trail Conservation area, where Blackwell Lake, mature pine forests, woodlands, glades, and savannas provide opportunities to observe many different species.

In addition, Little Prairie Conservation Area is the most popular birding spot in the region according to the birding site eBird, with over 240 species observed.

“A 3.7-mile trail around Towell Lake, plenty of good picnic spots, and easy access off the interstate make this stop a must for birders,” McKee added.

Missouri Birding Trail locations in the Ozark Region, separated by county, include:

Missouri hosts around 350 bird species along its streams and two major rivers and in many different habitat types across the state including prairie, woodland, forest, and wetlands.

Learn more about the Missouri Birding Trail at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/birdwatching/missouri-birding-trail