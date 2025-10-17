Trimjoist Corporation Names Kleber & Associates Agency of Record

TREND WATCH: The Future of Floor Framing The industry continues to move toward modular, panelized, and prefabricated systems. Trimmable open-web joists occupy the ideal opportunity: factory precision with on-site adaptability. This combination positions t

Kleber & Associates has been selected as agency of record by Trimjoist, a leading manufacturer of high-quality, trimmable, open-web floor joists.

Through this new partnership, K&A and Trimjoist are joining forces to align content, PR, and business goals.” — Brian Thomas

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleber & Associates (K&A), a full-service marketing and public relations agency focused exclusively on the building products industry, has been selected as agency of record by Trimjoist , a leading manufacturer of high-quality, trimmable, open-web floor joists. In this newly appointed role, K&A will manage public relations, content strategy, influencer engagement, and sales alignment, as well as supporting the expansion of Trimjoist’s business in the Western United States.Rooted in three generations of joist manufacturing expertise, Trimjoist carries forward a family legacy of innovation in the building materials industry. What began with one generation’s pioneering work in truss manufacturing evolved when the next generation invented the TrimJoist® system , an open-web, field-trimmable floor joist that redefined construction flexibility. Today, the third generation continues that legacy, expanding Trimjoist’s operations westward while upholding its commitment to USA-based manufacturing. With production facilities in Mississippi and Idaho, Trimjoist manufactures every joist in the United States using domestically sourced lumber and components.“We take great pride in supporting American jobs which assist in strengthening the communities where we operate and uphold our commitment to domestic manufacturing,” said Brian Thomas, President and COO of Trimjoist West. “Through this new partnership, K&A and Trimjoist are joining forces to align content, PR, and business goals—working together to build stronger brand recognition through a strategic mix of marketing and media initiatives.“We are honored to be named the Agency of Record for the TrimJoist brand,” said Steve Kleber, President of Kleber & Associates. “Our team is excited to partner with such an important and innovative American-made brand. We look forward to working alongside the Trimjoist team and eagerly anticipate further differentiating their brand promise in an ever-evolving marketplace.”Trimjoist will be exhibiting at the upcoming Build Show LIVE in Dallas, Texas from October 17 to 18, 2025.To learn more about K&A and its services, visit www.kleberandassociates.com About Kleber & AssociatesKleber & Associates (K&A) is a full-service marketing and communications agency focused on the building products industry. With a mantra of “Building Better Brands That Build Better Spaces,” K&A has over 35 years of experience collaborating with brands across the residential and commercial architectural and building products channels. Agency founder Steve Kleber is president of the National Remodeling Foundation and immediate past president of the National Kitchen & Bath Association’s Center for Kitchen and Bath Education and Research. He also serves on the board of the Home Projects Council and is the immediate past Chairman of the National Association of Home Builders Global Opportunities Board. For more information, visit www.kleberandassociates.com About TrimjoistTrimjoist is a third-generation manufacturer carrying forward a family legacy of joist innovation. What began with the development of truss manufacturing by the Sanford family evolved into the invention of the TrimJoist—the first open-web, field-trimmable floor joist. Today, with production facilities in Mississippi and Idaho, Trimjoist continues to build on that heritage, proudly manufacturing in the USA and delivering superior products and support to the construction industry. For more information, visit https://trimjoist.com/

