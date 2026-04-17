Secure Traces Launches AI Readiness-Governance-Security Offering

Secure Traces

Secure Traces

Secure Traces Launches AI Readiness-Governance-Security Offering to Help High-Stakes Enterprises Deploy AI with Confidence

Secure Traces gave us the governance foundation to move from AI hesitation to AI confidence. We're deploying faster — and sleeping better at night.”
— — CIO, Wealth Management Firm, Alpharetta, GA

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure Traces, a cybersecurity and enterprise IT firm headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, today announced the launch of its AI Readiness-Governance-Security offering — a comprehensive framework designed to help regulated enterprises adopt artificial intelligence safely, responsibly, and in full compliance with evolving regulatory mandates.

The offering, built around Secure Traces' proprietary Concentric Shield architecture, addresses three interconnected pillars: Risk Management, Compliance & Audit Readiness, and Ethical AI Frameworks. Together, these layers identify and mitigate AI risks across the full model lifecycle — from training data bias and inference drift to vendor supply chain exposure and identity governance gaps.

In a pharma third-party administrator use case, the framework demonstrated a reduction in unmitigated AI risk from as high as $106 million down to approximately $9.25 million — a 70–91% reduction in residual risk.

"Autonomous AI capabilities must become audit-ready assets," said Natraj Subramaniam, CEO of Secure Traces. "Our Concentric Shield ensures organizations can innovate within the boundaries that regulators demand — without sacrificing speed or capability."

The offering covers compliance mapping across SOC 2, ISO 42001, HIPAA, HITRUST, NIST, and the EU AI Act, with automated evidence collection and continuous monitoring hooks. It is purpose-built for regulated sectors including Financial Services, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, and the Public Sector.

For more information, visit www.securetraces.com or contact Natraj Subramaniam, COO, at info@securetraces.com.

Secure Traces is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, with delivery centers in Chennai and Bengaluru, India.

Natraj Subramaniam
Secure Traces
+1 404-918-8226
email us here

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Secure Traces Launches AI Readiness-Governance-Security Offering

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Natraj Subramaniam
Secure Traces
+1 404-918-8226
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Secure Traces
270 Prospect Pl
Alpharetta, Georgia, 30005
United States
+1 404-918-8226
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About

Secure Traces is a premier cybersecurity services company headquartered in Georgia, specializing in delivering comprehensive protection across IT and OT environments. As a trusted Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), Secure Traces offers end-to-end solutions that include SIEM professional services, OT Security Operations Center (SOC) operations, penetration testing (including OT-specific testing), breach assessments, and secure code reviews. Through a strategic partnership with LogRhythm, we empower organizations to enhance threat detection, response, and compliance with advanced SIEM capabilities. Our strength lies in our team of highly skilled threat engineers who bring deep expertise, real-world experience, and a proactive approach to every engagement. We focus on delivering measurable value by providing actionable insights, reducing risk, and enabling faster response times. At Secure Traces, security isn’t just a service—it’s a commitment to safeguarding what matters most.

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