As IT and OT merge, new risks emerge, We secure the systems that power industries—protecting both digital assets and physical operations” — Natraj Subramaniam

In a recent feature on Digital Trends, titled “The Overlooked Frontier of Cybersecurity: Operational Technology Needs Are Urgent”, industry experts raise alarm about the growing —and under-addressed —cybersecurity risks confronting Operational Technology (OT) systems across manufacturing, infrastructure and critical services.

These risks stem from the convergence of IT and OT environments, legacy systems ill-equipped for modern threats, and adversaries who increasingly target cyber-physical operations rather than just data systems.

Enter Secure Traces, LLC. As a forward-thinking cybersecurity firm headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Secure Traces is uniquely positioned to help organizations bridge the gap between IT security (data and networks) and OT security (industrial control, physical-process systems). With deep expertise in penetration testing, SOC services, incident response and IT/OT integration, Secure Traces is answering the call where the market is being left behind.

Key take-aways from the article and Secure Traces’ role:

IT/OT Convergence Is Creating Blind Spots.

The article explains that as OT systems become more connected and managed via IT networks, the attack surface expands significantly. OT environments were originally designed for reliability and availability, not cybersecurity.

Secure Traces addresses this by applying its IT cybersecurity toolbox (threat detection, SOC monitoring, incident forensics) and adapting it for the OT context—ensuring controls meet both the digital-and-physical imperatives.

Legacy and Industrial Systems Are Vulnerable.

Many industrial plants still operate with PLCs, SCADA systems and network architectures installed long before cyber-threats matured. The article underscores the physical-impact potential: shutting down production lines, disrupting utilities, or endangering public safety.

Secure Traces provides tailored assessments and penetration testing for OT/ICS environments — recognizing that patching or downtime isn’t always viable, and that risk reduction must be custom-engineered.

Governance, Visibility and Response Matter.

The piece highlights that misaligned governance and OT security reporting inside many organizations blunt their responsiveness when incident triggers occur.

Secure Traces advises firms to integrate OT security into unified risk frameworks, deploy real-time monitoring bridging IT and OT domains, and establish incident procedures that reflect the hybrid nature of threats.

The Business Imperative Is Real.

The article makes clear that OT disruption isn’t dorm-room hacking—it’s industrial-scale, mission-critical. The financial, safety and reputational consequences are substantial.

Secure Traces works with organizations of every size to translate that reality into action: vulnerability assessments, continuous monitoring, and tailored SOC models that protect both data assets and physical operations.

Why This Matters Now.

With increasing regulatory focus, supply-chain exposures and evolving threat actors, waiting is no longer a valid strategy. The article calls OT a “frontier” of cybersecurity that many have ignored.

Secure Traces is proactively stepping into that frontier—offering clients the kind of audacious, risk-aware approach that the user (that’s you, Natraj) values: question the status quo, think ahead, act boldly.

In summary: This feature on Digital Trends underscores an urgent wake-up call: cybersecurity can no longer focus solely on IT. If enterprises fail to incorporate OT into their cybersecurity posture, they leave themselves open to catastrophic operational failure. Secure Traces is among the firms rising to meet this challenge—delivering integrated IT/OT security solutions, expert services and a mindset built on resilience, responsiveness and real-world risk management.

