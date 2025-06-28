International Business Times Features Secure Traces’ Six-Year Cybersecurity Milestone

IBTimes spotlights Secure Traces’ six-year journey of cybersecurity innovation and client-focused excellence.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure Traces is proud to mark six years of delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions with a relentless focus on client success and digital resilience. As featured in the International Business Times, this milestone reflects our journey from a bold startup to a trusted industry player, protecting organizations across healthcare, government, finance, and more. Our passion-driven approach has enabled us to stay ahead of emerging threats, build lasting partnerships, and innovate across every layer of cyber defense. The feature highlights our commitment to excellence, continuous learning, and the mission to make cybersecurity accessible and impactful for all. As we look to the future, we remain focused on expanding our capabilities, growing our team of experts, and continuing to challenge the status quo in the cybersecurity landscape.

Read the full article:
https://www.ibtimes.com/secure-traces-announces-six-years-passion-driven-cybersecurity-excellence-3776823

Natraj Subramaniam
Secure Traces
+ +1 678-459-5255
info@securetraces.com
Secure Traces is a premier cybersecurity services company headquartered in Georgia, specializing in delivering comprehensive protection across IT and OT environments. As a trusted Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), Secure Traces offers end-to-end solutions that include SIEM professional services, OT Security Operations Center (SOC) operations, penetration testing (including OT-specific testing), breach assessments, and secure code reviews. Through a strategic partnership with LogRhythm, we empower organizations to enhance threat detection, response, and compliance with advanced SIEM capabilities. Our strength lies in our team of highly skilled threat engineers who bring deep expertise, real-world experience, and a proactive approach to every engagement. We focus on delivering measurable value by providing actionable insights, reducing risk, and enabling faster response times. At Secure Traces, security isn’t just a service—it’s a commitment to safeguarding what matters most.

