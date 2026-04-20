Delray Beach Nominated for 'Best Beach in Florida' AGAIN - Vying for Third Consecutive Win

DDA Logo USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards Delray Beach Nominated for "Best Beach in Florida”

Voting Now Open for USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards; Delray Beach Won in 2024 and 2025

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delray Beach is once again in the national spotlight, earning a nomination for “Best Beach in Florida” in the USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards. After securing the top honor in both 2024 and 2025, Delray Beach is now vying for an impressive third consecutive win.Selected by USA TODAY editors and a panel of travel experts, Delray Beach continues to stand out as one of Florida’s premier coastal destinations – known for its serene coastline, two miles of pristine sand and natural dunes, and crystal-clear blue waters just steps from a vibrant downtown.Voting is now open:-Cast your vote daily beginning Monday, April 20 at 12 p.m. through Monday, May 18 at 11:59 a.m.-Winners will be announced on Wednesday, May 27 at 12 p.m.The USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards highlight top destinations and experiences across the country, with winners determined by public vote.The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA), in partnership with the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce , is encouraging residents, visitors, and fans of the Village by the Sea to show their support and help bring the title home once again.-Vote here: https://10best.usatoday.com/qr/59525/ (No registration required)-Voting is open once every 24 hours through May 18 at 11:59 a.m.In addition to its back-to-back “Best Beach in Florida” wins, Delray Beach has also earned the prestigious Blue Flag designation for two consecutive years (2024 & 2025). Delray’s Municipal Beach is one of only three Blue Flag-certified beaches in the continental United States – a distinction awarded to beaches that meet rigorous environmental and clean water standards. The City of Delray Beach also just completed a $19 million beach renourishment project along its coastline - creating a wider, deeper beach with greater protection against storm surge and sea-level rise.About USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards Since its inception in 1999, 10BEST has empowered readers to live well and travel smart by providing original, unbiased, and experiential content. Welcomed into the USA TODAY family in 2013, and subsequently becoming USA TODAY 10BEST, the brand continues its mission to provide invaluable insights and tips to help readers make the most of their free time, whether it’s an evening at home or a once-in-a-lifetime vacation. Learn more at https://10best.usatoday.com/about/ About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquareAbout Greater Delray Beach Chamber of CommerceThe Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce is comprised of more than 800 businesses and professional firms working together to make Delray Beach a great Community. For nine decades, the Chamber has served as the hub of business where stakeholders intersect with government, technology, health care, education, economic development, tourism, arts, culture and non-profit interests. The Chamber’s long-time business owners coupled with new up and coming entrepreneurs create a vibrant business landscape. Learn more at www.delraybeach.com

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