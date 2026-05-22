Arts Garage Unveils Summer Music Lineup Featuring Acclaimed Artists

Arts Garage Logo Tito Puente, Jr. Guy Davis The Motowners Dr. Gianni Bianchini

Summer season launches with Latin rhythms, blues storytelling, Motown nostalgia and jazz-inspired originals

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, today announced its summer concert season schedule , which features a dynamic lineup of acclaimed and returning artists spanning multiple genres, including Latin, blues, Motown tribute and jazz-inspired contemporary classics. All performances take place in the Stuart & Shelby Theatre at Arts Garage, 94 NE 2nd Ave, in Delray Beach.Upcoming performances include:Tito Puente, Jr. – Annual Birthday Celebration!Tito Puente, Jr. returns for his annual birthday performances, bringing his signature high-energy Latin rhythms and honoring the legacy of his legendary father, Tito Puente.Saturday, June 6, 2026 | 8 p.m.Sunday, June 7, 2026 | 7 p.m.Cost: $60.50–$65.50 (including fees)Purchase Saturday tickets here: https://artsgarage.org/event/tito-puente-jr-annual-birthday-celebration/ Purchase Sunday tickets here: https://artsgarage.org/event/tito-puente-jr-annual-birthday-celebration-sunday/ Guy DavisTwo-time GRAMMY-nominated blues artist Guy Davis brings his acclaimed blend of roots, blues, folk, storytelling and socially conscious songwriting to Delray Beach for one night only.Friday, June 19, 2026 | 8 p.m.Cost: $48.00–$53.00 (including fees)Purchase here: https://artsgarage.org/event/guy-davis-in-concert/ The Motowners: Ultimate Motown Tribute Show ExperienceThe Motowners celebrate the sounds of Motown with classic hits from artists including The Temptations, The Four Tops, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes and more in an upbeat, nostalgia-filled tribute concert.Friday, July 17, 2026 | 8 p.m.Saturday, July 18, 2026 | 8 p.m.Cost: $63.00–$68.00 (including fees)Purchase Friday tickets here: https://artsgarage.org/event/the-motowners-ultimate-motown-tribute-show-experience-friday-3/ Purchase Saturday tickets here: https://artsgarage.org/event/the-motowners-ultimate-motown-tribute-show-experience-saturday-6/ Dr. Gianni Bianchini and the Type 1 TrioDr. Gianni Bianchini returns for his milestone 10th Arts Garage performance, joined by the Type 1 Trio, to celebrate the release of his new album and revisit audience favorites from past performances.Friday, July 31, 2026 | 8 p.m.Cost: $53.00–$56.00 (including fees)Purchase tickets here: https://artsgarage.org/event/dr-gianni-bianchini-and-the-type-1-trio/ For a full list of upcoming performances, visit https://artsgarage.org/events/ About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.

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