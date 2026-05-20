21st Annual Delray Beach Police Awards Gala Returns May 29

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Annual community gala at Opal Grand will honor outstanding officers and celebrate support for Delray Beach law enforcement

This event gives us an opportunity to publicly recognize their commitment, celebrate their achievements, and bring the community together in support of the people who help keep Delray Beach safe.” — Chuck Halberg, President of Delray Citizens for Delray Police

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delray Citizens for Delray Police will host its 21st Annual Delray Beach Police Awards Gala on Friday, May 29, 2026, from 6 to 10 p.m., at the Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort (10 N Ocean Blvd, Delray Beach), bringing together residents, business leaders, community supporters and law enforcement for an evening dedicated to recognizing excellence, leadership and dedicated service within the Delray Beach Police Department.The longstanding annual gala has become one of Delray Beach’s most meaningful community traditions, celebrating the officers and individuals who help make the city safer and stronger while reinforcing the connection between law enforcement and the community it serves.This year’s event will honor sworn officers with more than 20 years of dedicated service, along with recipients of the department’s Police Officer of the Year, Employee of the Year, Supervisor of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards. The evening will also recognize the community leaders, residents and advocates who contribute to the organization’s mission and impact.In addition to the awards presentation, the evening will feature dinner, dancing and a full program designed to celebrate the men and women of the Delray Beach Police Department while raising support for the ongoing work of Delray Citizens for Delray Police.“Delray Beach is fortunate to have a police department made up of dedicated professionals who show up every day in service to our community,” said Chuck Halberg, President of Delray Citizens for Delray Police and Founder & President of Stuart & Shelby. “This event gives us an opportunity to publicly recognize their commitment, celebrate their achievements, and bring the community together in support of the people who help keep Delray Beach safe. For more than two decades, this gala has reflected what makes Delray special—a community that values service, connection and showing up for one another.”For more than 39 years, Delray Citizens for Delray Police has supported the Delray Beach Police Department’s sworn officers, their families and the community they serve through service recognition, scholarships, equipment donations, youth programs and community engagement initiatives that strengthen the bond between law enforcement and residents.More than 350 guests are expected to attend this year’s event, made possible through the generous support of community sponsors, including Diamond Sponsors Delray Buick/GMC, Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa and Stu Siegel; Platinum Sponsors Razorback Electric, Red Speed Florida, Stuart & Shelby Home Builders and The Sadowski Family; Gold Sponsors GE Architecture, Carosella Family Foundation and Kauff’s Towing; as well as a strong roster of Silver and Bronze sponsors.For more information, contact delraycitizensfordelraypolice@gmail.com or visit www.delraycitizensfordelraypolice.org About Delray Citizens for Delray PoliceDelray Citizens for Delray Police is a grassroots nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Delray Beach Police Department’s sworn officers, their families and the broader community through fundraising, service recognition, scholarships, youth programs, equipment donations and community engagement initiatives. For more than 39 years, the organization has worked to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the Delray Beach community through advocacy, support and public service initiatives.

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