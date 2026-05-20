COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES AWARDS $1.7 MILLION THROUGH 178 SCHOLARSHIPS TO LOCAL STUDENTS

Community Foundation Logo Reg. Joanne Julien, MD, Chair of the Community Foundation’s Scholarship Committee Community Foundation Awards Scholarships Community Foundation Scholarship Winners 2024

Scholarships Awarded to Palm Beach and Martin County Students Headed to College this Fall; Community Foundation Has Provided $20M+ in Scholarships Since 1985

Our goal is to support students who have the passion and ability to succeed, but not always the financial means. When we invest in their success, we’re investing in the future of our entire community.” — Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties awarded $1.7 million in college scholarships through its 2026 Scholarship Program , marking a 21.4% increase over last year. A total of 178 scholarships were granted to students enrolling in college or vocational school this fall – 63 more scholarships than in 2025 – continuing the Community Foundation’s longstanding commitment to expanding access to higher education across the region.A nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to address the region’s chronic and emerging civic and social issues, the Community Foundation offers both need- and merit-based scholarships funded through more than 100 donor-established funds. This year’s Scholarship Program received 727 completed applications, with the average scholarship award totaling $10,000.“This year’s applicant pool was exceptional in both strength and caliber,” said Dr. Joanne Julien, chair of the Community Foundation’s Scholarship Committee. “These students stood out not just for their academic performance, but for their perseverance, leadership, and drive to create positive change. Their potential is undeniable, and we are proud to support them and help make their academic goals a reality.”Since launching its scholarship program in 1985, the Community Foundation has distributed more than $20 million in scholarships to over 3,600 students throughout Palm Beach and Martin counties. The scholarships help reduce financial barriers to higher education and lessen the burden of student loan debt for students and families.“Scholarships are transformative investments that can change the trajectory of a student’s life,” said Danita R. DeHaney, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “Our goal is to support students who have the passion and ability to succeed, but not always the financial means. When we invest in their success, we’re investing in the future of our entire community.”In addition to financial support, scholarship recipients have access to a range of wrap-around services throughout their college experience, including success coaching, mentorship, workshops, internships, experiential learning opportunities, tutoring access, emergency funding, and wellness programs. Currently, 35 students are enrolled in the Community Foundation’s wrap-around support program, 55% of which are first-generation college students.Recipients will be recognized during the Community Foundation’s Annual Scholar Celebration on Friday, June 12, 2026 at the Center for Philanthropy in West Palm Beach.About the Scholarship ProgramThe 2026 scholarship cycle opened February 2, 2026 for students planning to enroll in college, trade, or vocational programs in the summer and fall of 2026. Applications are reviewed and matched with relevant scholarship opportunities based on donor-established criteria. Finalists participate in an interview process, and scholarship recipients are approved by the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors. Scholarship funds are distributed directly to the students’ selected educational institutions.To learn more about the scholarship program, visit https://yourcommunityfoundation.org/about-scholarships/ About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The Foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the Foundation has distributed over $275 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the Foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at yourcommunityfoundation.org.

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