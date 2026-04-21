BrandStar Digital Earns Webflow Certified Partner Status, Expanding Web Capabilities for Clients

South Florida-based digital marketing firm joins a network of over 1,200 certified Webflow partners, establishing Webflow as its preferred SaaS CMS web platform

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrandStar Digital , a South Florida-based full-service digital marketing agency announced its acceptance into the Webflow Certified Partner Program. The global designation recognizes agencies that demonstrate proficiency in Webflow’s web design, development, and no-code publishing platform.Alongside the certification, BrandStar Digital has established Webflow as its preferred SaaS CMS platform for all non-e-commerce client website engagements — spanning informational sites, lead generation properties, and campaign-driven digital experiences across its core service verticals.Webflow currently powers more than 5 million websites globally and recorded a 54% increase in active sites through early 2025, driven by adoption among SaaS companies, tech startups, and design-forward agencies.The platform’s upward trajectory comes as WordPress — which holds approximately 60 percent of the CMS market — faces competitive pressure from managed platforms that offer faster development cycles, higher out-of-the-box performance, and significantly reduced maintenance overhead.Webflow’s closed, managed architecture eliminates the third-party plugin dependencies that introduce recurring security vulnerabilities and ongoing operational cost in WordPress environments.“For BrandStar Digital clients in Home Services, Professional Services, and Nonprofit sectors, where the primary web objective is brand awareness and lead generation — Webflow’s platform delivers a meaningful operational advantage,” said Seth Rand, President of BrandStar Digital. “Its unified design-to-development environment reduces time to launch. Its clean, semantic code structure supports stronger SEO performance from day one. Its managed hosting model removes the plugin management, security monitoring, and manual backup cycles that add cost and risk to WordPress-hosted properties over time. For clients focused on converting site visitors into qualified leads, those performance and maintenance advantages translate directly to outcomes.”The agency is also integrating the Webflow MCP (Model Context Protocol) with Claude as part of its broader AI-powered service delivery infrastructure — an advancement that extends capabilities directly into the web design and development workflow, enabling faster and more consistent execution across client engagements.BrandStar Digital operates within the broader BrandStar ecosystem, a Deerfield Beach-based integrated organization that includes in-house media, production, entertainment, and communications infrastructure. The ecosystem includes BrandStar Entertainment, BrandStar Studios, Britton Design & Marketing, Trefoil Group, and Kreps PR & Marketing, with branches located in Miami, New York, Charleston, Orlando, Palm Beach, Fort Wayne, and Milwaukee — providing BrandStar Digital clients with access to PR, video production, and media capabilities that standalone digital agencies cannot replicate. For more information, visit brandstar.com.About BrandStar DigitalBrandStar Digital is a digital marketing agency based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, serving companies across Home Services, Healthcare, Professional Services, Real Estate, Hospitality & Tourism, E-Commerce and Nonprofit sectors. The agency delivers paid digital media, SEO, AI Search Optimization (AIO), organic social management, content creation, and web design and development services. BrandStar Digital operates within the BrandStar ecosystem, an integrated organization that includes in-house media, production, entertainment, and public relations infrastructure. For more information, visit brandstardigital.com.

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