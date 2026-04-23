BrandStar Digital Joins Semrush Enterprise Partner Program, Bringing Two Decades of Search Authority Into the AI Era

South Florida digital marketing agency accepted into Semrush’s enterprise partner program, positioning the agency at the forefront of AI Search Optimization

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrandStar Digital , a digital marketing agency headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fla., today announced it was accepted into the Semrush Enterprise Partner Program in August 2025, following a direct invitation from Semrush — joining the program prior to its public launch in October 2025. The designation recognizes BrandStar Digital as a certified enterprise agency partner authorized to sell, service, and scale Semrush’s full suite of enterprise platform capabilities on behalf of clients, spanning traditional search engine optimization (SEO), AI Search Optimization (AIO), Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), and website health intelligence.BrandStar and its agency divisions have maintained a long-standing client relationship with Semrush, building platform depth and operational expertise across more than two decades of search marketing practice. That tenure informed Semrush’s decision to extend a pre-launch invitation — making BrandStar Digital among the first digital agencies to enter the program.The Semrush Enterprise Partner Program is a global strategic initiative designed for marketing agencies and digital consultancies that support clients with end-to-end visibility and search marketing needs. The program provides enterprise-grade enablement, platform training, and go-to-market resources spanning Semrush’s full capability set — including SEO forecasting, technical SEO and website health audits, AI search visibility tracking, competitive intelligence, content analysis and optimization, A/B testing, and data harmonization across Google Analytics, Google Search Console, and paid media platforms. Partners gain direct product influence through access to Partner Advisory Boards, co-marketing and thought leadership collaboration with Semrush, and joint demand generation support through blogs, webinars, and conference stage sessions.The partnership carries strategic weight as the search landscape undergoes a structural transformation. AI-generated answers now surface in response to a growing share of commercial and informational queries — fundamentally changing how brands must compete for visibility. Where traditional SEO optimized for search engine rankings, AIO and AEO focus on positioning brand content to be cited, referenced, and surfaced by large language models and AI-powered interfaces including ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Google’s AI Overviews, and others. Semrush Enterprise’s AIO platform enables real-time tracking of brand mentions across leading AI search engines and LLMs, competitive benchmarking of AI rankings, sentiment analysis of how AI presents a brand, and content strategy refinement aligned to AI-driven search behavior — all within a single consolidated platform.For BrandStar Digital, the Semrush Enterprise partnership directly extends the agency’s existing AIO and SEO service offerings with enterprise-grade data infrastructure. The platform’s automated workflows address one of the most persistent operational challenges in agency SEO: the industry-wide dynamic in which digital marketers spend the majority of their time on data collection, analysis, and reporting rather than on strategy and execution. By consolidating research, technical auditing, AI visibility tracking, and reporting into a unified environment, the platform enables BrandStar Digital to scale search and AIO services across its client base — in Home Services, Healthcare, Professional Services, Real Estate, Hospitality & Tourism, E-Commerce, and Nonprofit sectors — without proportionally scaling internal headcount or reducing service depth.“Search marketing has been the foundation of what we do for over two decades. But the game has changed. Being found in a Google result and being cited by an AI answer engine are now two different performance challenges — and clients need a growth partner who can execute on both simultaneously. Our long-term relationship with Semrush, and the depth we have built on their platform, made this partnership the right next step. We are applying that foundation to lead in the AI search era — for our clients and for our own market presence.” — Seth Rand, President, BrandStar DigitalBrandStar Digital operates within the broader BrandStar ecosystem, a Deerfield Beach-based integrated organization that includes in-house media, production, entertainment, and communications infrastructure. The ecosystem includes BrandStar Entertainment, BrandStar Studios, Britton Design & Marketing, Trefoil Group, and Kreps PR & Marketing, with branches located in Miami, New York, Charleston, Orlando, Palm Beach, Fort Wayne, and Milwaukee — providing BrandStar Digital clients with access to PR, video production, and media capabilities that standalone digital agencies cannot replicate. For more information, visit brandstar.com About BrandStar DigitalBrandStar Digital is a digital marketing agency based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, serving companies across Home Services, Healthcare, Professional Services, Real Estate, Hospitality & Tourism, E-Commerce and Nonprofit sectors. The agency delivers paid digital media, SEO, AI Search Optimization (AIO), organic social management, content creation, and web design and development services. BrandStar Digital operates within the BrandStar ecosystem, an integrated organization that includes in-house media, production, entertainment, and public relations infrastructure. For more information, visit brandstardigital.com.About SemrushSemrush (NYSE: SEMR) is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run SEO, advertising, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and achieve measurable results from online marketing. Semrush Enterprise provides agencies and enterprise organizations with a unified platform spanning SEO, AI Search Optimization, and site health intelligence. For more information, visit semrush.com.

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