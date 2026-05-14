South Florida's Largest Home Design and Remodeling Expo Returns to Palm Beach May 22–25 Featuring HGTV Star Taniya Nayak

The Home Design and Remodeling Show Brings 150+ Curated Exhibitors, Live Expert Presentations, & a Design Experience to the Palm Beach County Convention Center

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Home Design and Remodeling Show is South Florida's largest and most trusted home design expo, now celebrating more than 30 years in the market returns to the Palm Beach County Convention Center from May 22 through 25, 2026. This year's Palm Beach edition adds a nationally recognized headliner to its already compelling lineup: Taniya Nayak, award-winning interior designer and HGTV personality, will appear live bringing star-level design energy to South Florida homeowners ready to move their next project forward.CELEBRITY GUEST: TANIYA NAYAK OF HGTVOne of HGTV's most recognized design personalities, Taniya Nayak is an award-winning interior designer, TV host, and nationally recognized design expert featured on HGTV's Rock the Block, Battle on the Beach, and Build It Forward. She has served as a judge on ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight and The Great Halloween Fright Fight and spent more than 20 seasons on Food Network's Restaurant Impossible.Known for creating bold, memorable spaces across the country from luxury homes to high-profile hotel projects for brands including Marriott and Ruth's Chris Steak House. Nayak has been featured in Architectural Digest, The Wall Street Journal, Good Morning America, and The Oprah Winfrey Show. She is the founder of Taniya Nayak Design and a passionate supporter of national charitable organizations.Nayak will appear live at the Palm Beach Home Design and Remodeling Show for presentations, audience Q&A, and meet-and-greet sessions. Show hours and celebrity appearance schedule is available at homeshows.com.WHAT ATTENDEES WILL EXPERIENCESpanning more than 100,000 square feet of show floor, the four-day event connects South Florida homeowners and home industry professionals with hundreds of trusted exhibitors, and hands-on design experiences all under one roof at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.• 150+ Curated Exhibitors: Every major category of home improvement represented such as kitchen and bath remodeling, luxury flooring, impact windows and doors, roofing, smart home technology, window treatments, closet systems, outdoor living, custom interiors, furniture, decor, landscaping, and more.• Live Expert Presentations: A full schedule of interior design trend seminars, real estate market updates, and design-forward education led by South Florida industry leaders.• Designer Show House: Curated design vignettes from the region's most sought-after interior designers. Featuring a live showcase of the materials, palettes, and concepts shaping South Florida homes in 2026.• Live Culinary Experience: Interactive chef demonstrations sponsored by Thermador, Lioher, Fuse Specialty Appliances, and Lifetime Kitchen, bringing the kitchen renovation conversation to life.WHY THIS MOMENT MATTERS FOR SOUTH FLORIDA HOMEOWNERSPalm Beach County homeowners are entering the summer planning season at an inflection point. Rising home values have expanded renovation budgets while increasing the stakes of every design decision.The Home Design and Remodeling Show answers those pain points directly. In a single visit, attendees meet industry leaders face to face, experience products and materials in person, attend expert-led seminars, and walk away with the vendor relationships they need to start, not just plan their next project.With 30 years of regional credibility this is South Florida's definitive home design event. It’s all been built exclusively for homeowners who live here and industry leaders who work here.ABOUT THE HOME DESIGN AND REMODELING SHOWThe Home Design and Remodeling Show has been South Florida's largest and most trusted home design and remodeling expo for more than 30 years. Produced by Home Show Management Corp., the event runs on an annual multi-show schedule across Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties with each show curated specifically for the local market, vendor community, and homeowner demographic it serves. The show draws an audience of families, couples, and industry leaders and those who are actively considering home improvement or renovation projects.EVENT DETAILS — PALM BEACH HOME DESIGN AND REMODELING SHOWDates: May 22–25, 2026Location: Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33401Tickets: Available online at homeshows.com/tickets Advance purchase is recommended.Show Hours: Check homeshows.com/home-show-palm-beach for the full schedule.

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