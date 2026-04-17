Remembering April 18-19, 2020 – Statement from Premier

CANADA, April 17 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston.

It has been six years since Nova Scotia was forever changed by the events of April 18-19, 2020 – an event that stole the lives of innocent people in senseless acts of violence, and impacted countless others.

We continue to remember and honour the victims and survivors. May they feel the love and support of all Nova Scotians, today and every day.

This weekend, we will lower the flags at Province House and all provincial government buildings and institutions to half-mast in recognition of the mass casualty. I encourage citizens, businesses and community organizations that fly flags to join us.

As a government, we are working hard to implement recommendations made by the Mass Casualty Commission. This is the driving force as we work with municipalities, the federal government and the RCMP to make communities in Nova Scotia safer.

We are committed to making real change.

We also recognize that remembering and reflecting on these events may affect Nova Scotians in different ways. If you are struggling and need support, the provincial mental health crisis line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-888-429-8167. You can also reach out to 211 for help identifying additional mental health resources and supports.

As a province, we will never forget the lives that were lost:

Tom Bagley

Kristen Beaton and unborn child

Greg and Jamie Blair

Joy Bond and Peter Bond

Lillian Campbell

Corrie Ellison

Gina Goulet

Dawn and Frank Gulenchyn

Alanna Jenkins and Sean McLeod

Lisa McCully

Heather O’Brien

Jolene Oliver, Aaron Tuck and Emily Tuck, a teenager

Const. Heidi Stevenson

E. Joanne Thomas and John Zahl

Joey Webber