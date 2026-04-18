Force Fabrication Inc. Increases Capacity for Sheet Metal Laser Cutting

6000W Fiber Laser Cutting System Aerospace Sheet Metal Fabrication Laser Cutting Aluminum Laser Cutting

2-3 Day lead-time for standard materials.

By investing in the latest laser technology we've increased our laser cutting capacity without compromising the quality or AS9100 standards that define our work.” — Justin Gamble CEO

OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Force Fabrication Inc., a leading full-service precision sheet metal fabrication, CNC machining, and laser cutting company, today announced a significant expansion of its sheet metal laser cutting capabilities. The move strengthens the company’s ability to deliver high-volume, high-precision parts with faster turnaround times for customers in aerospace, space, defense, robotics, medical, and other demanding industries.With the recent addition of an advanced 6000W Fiber laser and existing CO2 laser system—including a state-of-the-art Amada laser cutting system—Force Fabrication has boosted throughput while maintaining the tight tolerances and superior edge quality its clients expect. The upgraded equipment now supports cutting materials up to 1 inch thick in steel and handles aluminum, stainless steel, titanium, copper, cold-rolled steel, and Inconel with exceptional speed and precision.“Demand for rapid, cost-effective laser-cut sheet metal components continues to grow across our key markets,” said Justin, CEO at Force Fabrication. “By investing in the latest laser technology and optimizing our production workflows, we’ve effectively increased our laser cutting capacity without compromising the quality or AS9100- and ISO9001:2015-certified standards that define our work. Customers can now count on even shorter lead times for both prototypes and large production runs.”Key Benefits of the Expanded Laser Cutting Capacity• Faster Turnaround: High-speed fiber lasers dramatically reduce processing time compared to traditional methods, enabling quicker delivery of complex parts.• Greater Material Versatility: The enhanced systems cut a wider range of metals and thicknesses with clean, burr-free edges that often eliminate secondary finishing steps.• Improved Efficiency & Reduced Waste: Nesting software and automated material handling maximize sheet utilization, lowering material costs and supporting sustainable manufacturing practices.• Scalable Production: From one-off prototypes to high-volume orders, the added capacity ensures Force Fabrication can scale seamlessly to meet fluctuating customer demands.• Integrated Full-Service Solutions: Laser-cut parts move directly into sanding, forming, CNC machining, welding, dip brazing and finishing operations.Force Fabrication’s Oxnard, California facility is ITAR-registered and equipped to handle both commercial and government projects with the highest levels of security and traceability. The company’s experienced team combines advanced machinery with decades of hands-on expertise to deliver turn-key solutions that consistently meet or exceed customer specifications.For more information about Force Fabrication’s expanded sheet metal laser cutting services, to request a quote, or to discuss a specific project, visit forcefab.com or contact the team directly at justin@forcefab.com.About Force Fabrication Inc. Force Fabrication Inc. is an ISO9001:2015- and AS9100-registered precision manufacturer specializing in sheet metal fabrication, laser cutting, CNC machining, dip-brazed assemblies, bonded assemblies, Click Bond assemblies and welding. Located in Oxnard, California, the company serves aerospace, defense, space, medical, robotics, and high-tech industries with reliable, high-quality components delivered on schedule.

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