Force Fabrication Inc. - Awarded Military Contract for Advanced Aluminum Dip Brazed Assemblies

Dip Brazed Assembly

This contract award highlights Force Fabrication Inc.’s expertise in handling complex dip brazed assemblies and critical tolerances that are essential for modern defense systems” — Justin Gamble CEO

OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Force Fabrication Inc. a leading provider of precision metal fabrication and mechanical assemblies, has announced it has been awarded a new contract to produce high-performance aluminum dip brazed assemblies for The Department of the Navy.This Military Aerospace contract involves the manufacturing of electronic enclosures and structural components designed to operate in extreme military environments, providing enhanced durability.Project Scope and Quality AssuranceUnder the terms of the contract, Force Fabrication Inc. will handle the full turnkey production processes, including: CNC machining, dip brazing, laser cutting , pre and post braze machining, helicoil installation, bushing assembly, plating, powder coating, silk-screening. Associated specifications:AMS2434, Type 2, Grade B.AMS-C-26074, Class 4, Grade B.MIL-PRF-24712, Type I, Class 2QQ-P-35CAWS C3.7AMS2770AS9100D & ISO 9001:2015About Force Fabrication Inc.Force Fabrication Inc. is a premier manufacturer specializing in precision electronic enclosures, CNC machining, and laser cutting, serving the aerospace, defense, and high-tech electronics industries. One area of expertise is our ability to assist customers in the manufacture of assemblies for dip and vacuum brazing; conducting pre-braze machining, post braze machining and plating & painting as required, along with helicoil installation. We also excel in specialized projects like custom electronic enclosures, custom rugged electronic enclosures, custom sheet metal enclosures, brazed electronic enclosures, etc.Force Fabrication’s manufacturing facility is located in Oxnard, CA. Our company is AS9100 Certified and ITAR registered.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.