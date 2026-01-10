Investment in Edge Deburring Machine Automation

NS Maquinas Machine DM1100C NS Maquinas Machine DM1100

Force Fabrication Inc.-Installation of NS Maquinas Machine DM1100C

The capital equipment purchase is part of our AS9100 continuous improvement initiative” — Justin Gamble CEO

OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Force Fabrication Inc. has recently enhanced its deburring capacity with the installation of an edge deburring machine from NS Maquinas, specifically the DM1100C model. This acquisition aligns with our AS9100 continuous improvement initiative, aimed at saving time and ensuring more consistent parts.The DM1100C machine is designed to perform edge rounding and effectively remove sharp edges on both external and internal contours of stainless steel, steel, or aluminum parts that are cut using our laser, CNC turret press or CNC mills.Flat parts are fed through the machine, guaranteeing consistent surface and edge quality. Additionally, we included an optional conveyor system in the procurement, which allows parts to be returned to the operator for finishing on both sides.Force Fabrication Inc. is a full-service precision sheet metal fabrication laser cutting , CNC machining company.We provide comprehensive precision sheet metal fabrication services, laser cutting along with dip brazed assemblies . What sets us apart from other contract manufacturers is our expert personnel. We have the skills and knowledge to guide our clients through the entire fabrication process. One area of expertise is our ability to assist customers in the manufacture of assemblies for dip and vacuum brazing; conducting pre-braze machining, post braze machining and plating & painting as required, along with helicoil installation. We also excel in specialized projects like custom electronic enclosures, custom rugged electronic enclosures, custom sheet metal enclosures, brazed electronic enclosures, etc.Force Fabrication’s manufacturing facility is located in Oxnard, CA. Force Fabrication Inc. is AS9100 Certified and ITAR registered.

