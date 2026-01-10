Submit Release
News Search

There were 173 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,840 in the last 365 days.

Investment in Edge Deburring Machine Automation

NS Maquinas Machine DM1100C Edge Deburring Machine

NS Maquinas Machine DM1100C

The DM1100 C machine performs edge rounding and removes sharp edges on both external and internal contours of stainless steel, steel or aluminum parts cut in our laser, shear or punching machines

NS Maquinas Machine DM1100

Force Fabrication Inc.-Installation of NS Maquinas Machine DM1100C

The capital equipment purchase is part of our AS9100 continuous improvement initiative”
— Justin Gamble CEO
OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Force Fabrication Inc. has recently enhanced its deburring capacity with the installation of an edge deburring machine from NS Maquinas, specifically the DM1100C model. This acquisition aligns with our AS9100 continuous improvement initiative, aimed at saving time and ensuring more consistent parts.

The DM1100C machine is designed to perform edge rounding and effectively remove sharp edges on both external and internal contours of stainless steel, steel, or aluminum parts that are cut using our laser, CNC turret press or CNC mills.

Flat parts are fed through the machine, guaranteeing consistent surface and edge quality. Additionally, we included an optional conveyor system in the procurement, which allows parts to be returned to the operator for finishing on both sides.

Force Fabrication Inc. is a full-service precision sheet metal fabrication, laser cutting, CNC machining company.
We provide comprehensive precision sheet metal fabrication services, laser cutting along with dip brazed assemblies. What sets us apart from other contract manufacturers is our expert personnel. We have the skills and knowledge to guide our clients through the entire fabrication process. One area of expertise is our ability to assist customers in the manufacture of assemblies for dip and vacuum brazing; conducting pre-braze machining, post braze machining and plating & painting as required, along with helicoil installation. We also excel in specialized projects like custom electronic enclosures, custom rugged electronic enclosures, custom sheet metal enclosures, brazed electronic enclosures, etc.
Force Fabrication’s manufacturing facility is located in Oxnard, CA. Force Fabrication Inc. is AS9100 Certified and ITAR registered.

Justin Gamble
Force Fabrication Inc.
+1 805-754-2235
justin@forcefab.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Investment in Edge Deburring Machine Automation

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.