LTO Logistics Raises $250,000 to Scale Compliance-Backed Freight Infrastructure

LTO LOGISTICS LLC FREIGHLINER CASCADIA 126 TODD AND SON

LTO Logistics secures $250K revenue-share raise to scale compliance, onboarding and back-office infrastructure for independent owner-operators.

This funding lets LTO scale safety-first compliance and back-office systems so drivers can focus on the road while we protect their authority and earnings.” — Todd Odham, Founder of LTO Logistics LLC

KINGSPORT, TN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsport, TN LTO Logistics LLC today announced a $250,000 revenue-share raise to expand its compliance-driven freight infrastructure and accelerate onboarding of independent owner-operators across regional freight lanes.

Key facts

Raise: $250,000 (revenue-share)

Revenue share: 10% of gross monthly revenue

Return cap: 1.5x (repayment target $375,000)

Estimated repayment: 18–36 months depending on growth

Headquarter: Kingsport, TN

Quote from the founder

“Todd Odham: ‘This funding lets LTO scale safety-first compliance and back-office systems so drivers can focus on the road while we protect their authority and earnings.’”

What LTO does

Provides federal authority access under an 80/20 authority-leasing structure.

Manages DOT compliance & safety oversight, dispatch coordination, billing, and back-office operations.

Enables owner-operators to retain trucks, fuel and maintenance while generating freight revenue; LTO collects 20% of gross revenue and provides operational infrastructure.

Traction & unit economics

Operational authority and compliance systems established; active freight relationships and validated cost structure in place.

Conservative per-truck estimate: average monthly gross $32,000 → $6,400 to LTO → ~$5,400 net per truck after overhead allocation.

Scales margin via onboarding (5 leased trucks ≈ $27K net/month; 10 ≈ $54K; 20 ≈ $108K) without asset-heavy expansion.

Use of funds

Compliance & safety systems expansion, onboarding and carrier audit framework

Back-office scaling and working capital (insurance reserves, operating buffer)

Selective fleet validation: acquisition of 2–3 Class‑8 trucks for operational leverage

Investor terms

Revenue-share investment (no equity dilution)

Investor returns directly tied to gross revenue performance

Estimated repayment window 18–36 months; return cap at 1.5x

About LTO Logistics LLC

LTO Logistics is a compliance-first freight infrastructure platform based in Kingsport, TN, focused on structured authority-leasing for independent carriers. Founded by industry operator Todd Odham, the company aims to build freight infrastructure that generates predictable monthly revenue while protecting authority and prioritizing safety.

Press contact Todd Odham

Phone: 844-562-3586 (844-LOADLTO)

Email: todd@lto-logistics-llc.com

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