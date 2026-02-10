LTO Logistics Founder Launches Fundraising Campaign to Expand Operations and Create Driving Jobs

TODD AND SON LTO LOGISTICS LLC FREIGHLINER CASCADIA 126

Kingsport entrepreneur and former truck driver Todd Odham seeks community support to acquire equipment, launch operations, and create trucking jobs.

My health took me off the road, but not my purpose. With your support, I can buy my first truck, create jobs, and rebuild my future. Every donation helps turn a setback into hope.” — Todd Odham, Founder of LTO Logistics LLC

KINGSPORT, TN, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Todd Odham, a former professional truck driver with more than 20 years of industry experience, has launched a fundraising campaign to support the expansion of LTO Logistics LLC, a Tennessee-based transportation company founded in 2024. The campaign aims to fund the purchase of equipment needed to begin operations and hire drivers.

For many drivers, leaving the road means the end of the journey. For Todd, it marked the beginning of a new one.

Odham was forced to step away from driving due to serious health challenges, prompting him to pursue a different path within the trucking industry. Rather than leaving the field entirely, he established LTO Logistics LLC with the goal of creating sustainable jobs for drivers while serving freight customers across the United States. Drawing on over 20 years of firsthand experience, he founded LTO Logistics LLC in Kingsport, Tennessee, with a mission to create opportunity, stability, and second chances—both for himself and for other drivers who rely on trucking to make a living.

LTO Logistics LLC was built on real-world knowledge of the challenges drivers face every day. Having lived the long hours, tight schedules, and financial uncertainty common in the industry, Todd set out to create a company rooted in integrity, fairness, and reliability. His goal is to operate under his own authority, put a well-maintained truck on the road, while providing reliable freight and logistics services across the United States and begin creating dependable driving jobs.

To reach this critical first milestone, Todd has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds necessary to purchase his first truck and cover essential startup costs. These include equipment, insurance, permits, and operational expenses required to legally and safely begin operations.

“My health ended my driving career, but it didn’t take away my purpose,” said Odham. “This company represents a second chance—not just for me, but for drivers who want stable work with a company that understands them. Every contribution brings us closer to getting that first truck on the road.”

The funds raised through the campaign will be used exclusively to launch LTO Logistics into active operation. Each donation helps turn a single truck into opportunity—supporting job creation, small business growth, and the families that depend on trucking for income.

Todd’s story reflects a reality faced by many in the transportation industry: health setbacks, financial disruption, and the challenge of starting over later in life. Instead of giving up, he chose to adapt, leveraging his experience to build something lasting.

Supporters of the campaign are not just helping purchase equipment—they are backing resilience, determination, and a vision built from decades of hard work. Contributions help ensure that LTO Logistics can operate safely, responsibly, and sustainably from day one.

The company plans to grow deliberately, focusing on reliable service, driver support, and long-term stability rather than rapid expansion. Todd believes that strong foundations lead to lasting success, and that treating drivers with respect benefits everyone involved—from customers to communities.

LTO Logistics LLC is registered and based in Kingsport, Tennessee, and is positioned to serve regional and national freight needs once operational. With proper funding, the company will be able to secure its first truck, complete compliance requirements, and begin hauling freight under its own authority.

“This isn’t about charity—it’s about opportunity,” Odham added. “With the right support, I can build a business that creates jobs, supports families, and keeps freight moving. I’m grateful for every person willing to stand behind that vision.”

Community support plays a vital role in helping small businesses overcome early barriers. For LTO Logistics, that support represents the bridge between hardship and hope, between an idea and a functioning company.

Those who contribute to the GoFundMe campaign are helping transform adversity into action—giving a seasoned trucker the chance to rebuild his livelihood and provide opportunity for others along the way.

To support Todd Odham and the launch of LTO Logistics LLC, visit the GoFundMe campaign supporting LTO Logistics LLC.

"Help Todd Get His First Truck and Launch LTO Logistics"

