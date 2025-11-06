LTO Logistics LLC Starts GoFundMe Drive to Expand Trucking Operations and Boost Local Hiring

LTO LOGISTICS LLC TODD AND SON FREIGHLINER CASCADIA 126

LTO Logistics LLC drives growth with GoFundMe to expand trucking fleet, boost Tennessee employment, and deliver reliable logistics.

LTO Logistics LLC is more than a Tennessee trucking company—it’s a way to drive growth, create jobs, and deliver trusted freight service nationwide.” — Todd Odham, Founder of LTO Logistics LLC

KINGSPORT, TN, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than two decades behind the wheel as a professional CDL-A truck driver, Todd Odham is shifting gears from employee to entrepreneur with the launch of LTO Logistics LLC, a Tennessee-based trucking and logistics company. Dedicated to reliable service and community impact, Odham’s new venture aims to expand freight operations, create local jobs, and strengthen the regional economy.

Following health challenges that required him to temporarily step away from driving, Odham decided to turn his lifelong passion for trucking into a business that reflects his values — hard work, dependability, and opportunity for others. With LTO Logistics LLC, he plans to leverage more than 20 years of hands-on experience in the freight and logistics industry to build a company that delivers reliable freight and logistics services across the United States.

A Mission Driven by Experience and Community

Throughout his career, Todd has traveled millions of miles delivering freight on time and safely across the country. His professionalism and dedication have earned him the respect of clients, peers, and logistics partners alike. Now, through LTO Logistics LLC, Todd aims to carry forward that same commitment on a larger scale — not only meeting the needs of shippers and brokers but also creating career opportunities for other qualified drivers in Tennessee.

“This isn’t just about owning a truck,” says founder Todd Odham. “It’s about building something that lasts — a company that supports families, strengthens the local economy, and opens the door for other drivers like me to grow.”

Odham’s long-term vision includes expanding into regional and long-haul freight transportation, offering dependable logistics services that meet the evolving needs of small businesses, manufacturers, and national carriers.

GoFundMe Campaign to Fuel Growth

To officially get LTO Logistics LLC on the road, Odham has launched LTO Logistics LLC’s GoFundMe campaign to expand operations and raise funds for the company’s first semi-truck and related startup expenses. The goal is to secure a reliable, fuel-efficient truck such as a Freightliner Cascadia or Volvo equipped with an Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) to ensure efficiency and comfort for drivers.

Funds raised will cover:

The purchase or lease-to-own cost of the first truck

Insurance, permits, and licensing fees required to operate under the company’s own authority

Branding and compliance expenses to ensure safety and DOT readiness

Every contribution — no matter the size — brings Todd one step closer to realizing his dream of owning and operating a trucking company that gives back to the community. Supporters can read more and contribute at:

👉 https://gofund.me/4dccb9137

Creating Opportunities in Tennessee

LTO Logistics LLC is headquartered in Tennessee, a strategic location for trucking and freight distribution. The company plans to partner with local businesses and logistics networks to help streamline transportation routes, reduce delays, and maintain on-time delivery performance.

Odham also plans to hire professional CDL drivers, providing fair pay, safe equipment, and opportunities for long-term growth. In an industry often challenged by driver shortages, LTO Logistics aims to set a new standard for driver respect and community engagement.

Commitment to Reliability and Service

At its core, LTO Logistics LLC — Tennessee’s trusted trucking company stands for trust, safety, and service excellence. With two decades of on-the-road experience, Todd understands the challenges carriers face — from tight delivery schedules to equipment reliability. His vision for LTO Logistics is to combine professional expertise with a customer-first mindset to ensure consistent, high-quality freight services.

“Trucking has given me a career and a purpose,” Todd adds. “Now it’s my turn to create something that helps others find their purpose, too — whether it’s a driver who needs a steady job or a business that depends on reliable freight delivery.”

A Call for Community Support

Odham’s GoFundMe campaign has already begun attracting interest from friends, former colleagues, and members of the Tennessee business community who believe in his mission. Each donation contributes directly to purchasing the company’s first truck and launching operations that will, in turn, create sustainable jobs and economic activity in the area.

Supporters can follow the company’s progress and learn more about upcoming developments on its official GoFundMe page:

👉 https://gofund.me/4dccb9137

About LTO Logistics LLC

LTO Logistics LLC is a Tennessee-based logistics startup founded by Todd Odham, a CDL-A licensed driver with more than 20 years of experience in the trucking industry. The company’s mission is to provide reliable, efficient, and customer-focused freight transportation services across the United States while promoting local job growth and community development.

With a focus on quality, safety, and sustainability, LTO Logistics LLC aims to become a trusted partner for shippers and brokers nationwide.

Media Contact

Todd Odham

Founder – LTO Logistics LLC

Email: [insert your preferred email]

Website: https://www.lto-logistics-llc.com

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/4dccb9137

Location: Tennessee, USA

