New Hivemls.com Website Features Next Generation AI-Powered Home Design and Room Visualization

Daniel Jones is CEO of Hive MLS. Hive MLS launches its new Hivemls.com website with ‘next gen’ AI-powered home design and room visualization by Roomvo. Pawel Rajszel is Chief Executive Officer of Roomvo.

Hive MLS launches new website – HiveMLS.com – with AI-powered Roomvo design tools, letting buyers visualize home changes online in real time.

Everything technology we offer and build is focused on strengthening the broker’s role: driving more engagement, supporting their conversations with clients, and helping their listings stand out.” — Daniel Jones, CEO of Hive MLS

WILMINGTON, NC, NC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hive MLS today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, HiveMLS.com, introducing an advanced AI-powered home design and room visualization feature through its integration with Roomvo. This next-generation platform connects brokers’ listings with buyers in a more immersive, interactive way, allowing them to visualize potential changes in real time online.

“Brokers benefit from a more powerful way to present their listings and help buyers see what’s possible,” said Daniel Jones, CEO of Hive MLS. “Everything technology we offer and build is focused on strengthening the broker’s role: driving more engagement, supporting their conversations with clients, and helping their listings stand out.”

Roomvo’s technology allows brokers and buyers to instantly reimagine interior spaces by experimenting with flooring, wall colors, and other finishes directly within listing photos. This interactive approach helps buyers look past dated finishes, overcome cosmetic objections, and move beyond the “imagination gap” to better understand a home’s true potential before scheduling a showing.

“At Roomvo, we believe everyone deserves to see the full potential of a home,” said Pawel Rajszel, Roomvo Chief Executive Officer. “Integrating our technology with the new HiveMLS.com website makes buyers’ imagination a reality, allowing them to experience a space not just as it is today, but as it could be tomorrow.”

For brokers and their sellers, this means listings can stand out and engage buyers in a whole new way, while helping clients better visualize possibilities before ever stepping inside the home. The experience is designed to enhance listing exposure and engagement while keeping brokers at the center of the transaction.

By integrating Roomvo into its new website, Hive MLS is strengthening the connection between brokers, their agents and buyers to enable more collaborative conversations around a home’s potential, reinforcing its commitment to a more connected, community-driven marketplace.

About Roomvo

Roomvo is the leading visualization platform for both the home decor and real estate industries, with millions of consumers using the platform on a monthly basis. Leveraging its proprietary technology, Roomvo empowers real estate professionals, homebuyers, and homeowners to effortlessly reimagine spaces – whether by previewing home decor products in their own rooms or visualizing potential homes. With a proven track record of increasing sales, and as a four-time Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winner, Roomvo is at the forefront of visual innovation across global markets.

About Hive MLS

Hive MLS is a broker-centric MLS and one of the nation’s fastest-growing, representing over 19,450 brokers and appraisers throughout the Southeast region, including more than 450 cities and towns, with operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee and Alabama. It aims to empower Realtor Associations and MLSs of all sizes by fostering community, collaboration, and connectivity through reliable, accurate data and a best-in-class toolset that includes innovative training. Hive MLS connects Realtors and appraisers with the resources they need to succeed in the real estate industry. Learn more at HiveMLS.com.

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