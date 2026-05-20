Revive AI upgrade helps agents show homeowners their true selling price potential

Revive AI now gives real estate agents more data and features to help show homeowners not just what their home is worth today, but what it could be worth with targeted updates and improvements before they sell. Dalip Jaggi, COO and co-founder of Revive

Revive AI delivers recent sales data, smarter valuation comparisons, more market insights, home condition analysis, and financial modeling for investor clients.

Agents don’t need another estimate of what a home is worth today. They need home value intelligence that helps show clients what it could be worth.” — Dalip Jaggi, co-founder and COO of Revive

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revive, a leading home value optimization company, today announced major upgrades to Revive AI, its artificial intelligence-powered platform that helps real estate agents show homeowners how strategic improvements can unlock more value before they sell.

The latest version of Revive AI gives agents a smarter, more complete listing-side tool for guiding seller conversations. The upgraded platform brings together valuation intelligence, local market insights, home condition analysis, homeowner financial modeling and investment scenarios in one place.

The update also marks a significant step forward for Revive AI with a new expanded data insights, including recent sales, that bring its AI-powered renovation and valuation intelligence directly into the workflows agents already use to deliver a wider and more reliable selection of comps.

“Agents don’t need another estimate of what a home is worth today. They need home value intelligence that helps show clients what it could be worth,” said Dalip Jaggi, co-founder and COO of Revive. “After more than a year of meeting with agents every week, listening to their feedback and continuously improving the product around how they actually work, Revive AI has become the next-generation home value intelligence tool agents have been asking for.”

Revive AI helps agents move the seller conversation beyond today’s automated estimate by showing how condition, targeted improvements, and local market expectations can influence a home’s resale potential.

AI helps agents move beyond AVMs

The upgraded Revive AI turns that broader view of value into practical tools agents can use in listing, seller and investor conversations.

Key upgrades include:

• Smart Value Comparison, which brings automated estimates from the industry’s most trusted sources into one place to help agents explain where those automated valuations may fall short.

• Expanded Local Market Insights, helping agents show homeowners neighborhood trends, current buyer expectations, and how their property compares with nearby homes.

• Improved Home Condition Analysis, offering a room-by-room look at a property’s current state with targeted recommendations designed to increase resale potential.

• Renovation Estimates, helping agents and homeowners evaluate whether a home may benefit from repairs, a strategic refresh, or no updates at all based on how the property’s condition compares with the overall condition of the neighborhood.

• Home Financial Overview, allowing homeowners to input mortgage details and visualize current equity, estimated value, and potential upside with and without renovations.

• Investment Scenarios, available through Revive’s Flip360 program, help agents model potential returns and evaluate renovation strategies for investor clients. These insights are provided by the agent and are not accessed directly by consumers, homeowners, or individual investors through Revive AI.

Built for how agents actually work

The latest release continues Revive’s agent-first approach to AI. Revive AI is designed to help real estate professionals create better seller conversations, support more informed listing strategies and provide homeowners with a clearer view of their property’s potential.

Revive AI is available at www.revive.realestate/tools/revive-ai.

About Revive

Revive Real Estate is a home value optimization company that helps homeowners and real estate professionals unlock more value from residential properties through renovation, capital, technology and expert guidance. Built by leaders from real estate, construction and technology, Revive helps homeowners move forward with more clarity, confidence and value, while giving agents new ways to support clients, win listings and grow their business. Discover more at www.revive.realestate.

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