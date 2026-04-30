California Real Estate Brokers Partners with Broker Public Portal as Unit Holder, Advancing Home Search with Cribio

Isom Coleman is President of California Real Estate Brokers, Inc. Dave Howe is CEO and President of MetroList MLS Dan Troup is CEO of Broker Public Portal.

C.R.E.B. partners with Broker Public Portal to bring MetroList listings to Cribio and support industry-owned, broker-centric consumer home search.

As brokers, we have a responsibility to ensure our listings are showcased in environments that align with our values and preserve the integrity of our data.” — Isom Coleman, President of California Real Estate Brokers

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Real Estate Brokers, Inc. (C.R.E.B.), the majority shareholder of MetroList MLS, today announced a strategic partnership with Broker Public Portal (BPP) to bring MetroList’s listings to Cribio.com (Cribio), BPP’s rapidly expanding, industry-owned home search platform. As part of this collaboration, C.R.E.B. has also become a Unit Holder in Broker Public Portal, reinforcing its commitment to an industry-led, broker-centric model for consumer home search.

Designed to better serve both consumers and real estate professionals, Cribio delivers more accurate, up-to-date property data, greater transparency, and direct connections between homebuyers and the agents who represent those properties without advertising, lead diversion, or paid placement.

This initiative represents an important step in C.R.E.B.’s ongoing commitment to modernizing how listings are presented to today’s homebuyers. By both partnering with and investing in an industry-owned home search platform, the organization is strengthening its ability to protect listing data integrity, elevate broker representation, and ensure consumers have access to reliable, up-to-date property information.

“As brokers, we have a responsibility to ensure our listings are showcased in environments that align with our values and preserve the integrity of our data,” said Isom Coleman, President of California Real Estate Brokers, Inc. “Partnering with Broker Public Portal gives us the opportunity to regain control, placing our listings on a platform that prioritizes transparency, data accuracy, and direct connections between the consumer and the professionals who represent those properties. This partnership enables us to reconnect with homebuyers at the right moment without the pressure of third-party lead diversion, ensuring a more authentic and meaningful relationship with our clients.”

Through this partnership, supported by C.R.E.B.’s investment in BPP, MetroList’s data will be integrated into Cribio.com, BPP’s national MLS-powered home search platform. The site is built to deliver a consumer-first experience aligned with Fair Display Guidelines, free from advertising, lead diversion, or paid agent placement. As a result, consumers are connected directly with the listing broker or agent, fostering a more transparent, trustworthy, and efficient home search process.

“Providing brokers with a trusted, industry-aligned consumer search experience is central to the role we play in supporting the marketplace,” said Dave Howe, CEO and President of MetroList MLS. “This partnership reflects a shared commitment to ensuring the listing data is presented accurately, broker contributions are properly represented, and the consumers are connected directly to the professionals best positioned to serve them.”

“California Real Estate Brokers, Inc. is making a clear statement about the importance of where and how listings are displayed,” said Dan Troup, CEO of Broker Public Portal. “By choosing an industry-owned platform, they are reinforcing a model that puts accuracy, transparency, and broker connection at the center of the consumer experience. This is exactly the kind of leadership that is shaping the future of home search.”

C.R.E.B.’s decision to become a member of the Broker Public Portal places the organization among a growing group of MLSs and brokerages that are actively investing in a shared, industry-owned platform designed to serve consumers with greater accuracy and trust, while ensuring brokers maintain control over how their listings are represented online. To learn more about investment to become a member, please contact hello@brokerpublicportal.com. For a complete list of members, visit the BPP History page.

About California Real Estate Brokers, Inc.

California Real Estate Brokers, Inc. (C.R.E.B.) is a broker-only organization founded in 2006 to represent the collective interests of real estate brokers across California. As a 50% owner of MetroList Services, Inc. (MetroList MLS), C.R.E.B. serves as a unified broker voice within the region’s multiple listing service. The organization provides its members with professional development opportunities, cooperative business resources, and expert guidance on real estate law, ethics, and compliance matters. Through advocacy and engagement, C.R.E.B. supports brokers in leading their offices and serving clients in an increasingly complex marketplace. Learn more at www.calreb.org.

About Broker Public Portal

Founded in 2014, Broker Public Portal (BPP) is a nationwide alliance of MLSs and brokerages working together to reshape how people search for homes online. Built on transparency, trust, and the Fair Display Guidelines, BPP delivers a consumer-first home search experience powered by the most accurate, up-to-date data directly from the source. Its flagship product, Cribio, is the smarter way to search for your next home. For partnerships, please visit brokerpublicportal.com and for property search, visit cribio.com.



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