Strong Turnout Marks Irrigation Program Signup

Minnesota farmers sent a clear message during signup for this year’s Minnesota Irrigation Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP): Protecting groundwater and improving irrigation efficiency are priorities they are ready to lead on. Enrollment drew 141 applications across 25 eligible counties, representing $13.4 million in requested conservation investments.

In fall 2025, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and partner organizations received $11.16 million in RCPP funding to advance this work. Of that, $5 million was available for this sign-up, which will support about 37% of requests. Future funding will be available through the program.

The program accelerates adoption of advanced irrigation technologies that strengthen farm resilience while safeguarding natural resources. Producers who participate implement tools such as variable rate irrigation, soil moisture sensors, and other precision water‑management systems that reduce water use, improve uniformity, and protect sensitive aquifers.

This year’s strong response reflects the power of locally led conservation efforts. Local leadership from Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) was instrumental in working directly with producers throughout the application process—conducting site evaluations, offering technical assistance, and developing conservation plans that balance agronomic performance with groundwater protection. Their leadership ensured that each application was grounded in local resource concerns and tailored to the realities of on‑farm irrigation management.

The surge in participation underscores a broader shift underway across Minnesota’s irrigated acres. Through collaboration with local SWCD and NRCS offices, producers are looking to adopt practices that promote environmental stewardship and secure long‑term water availability for their farms and communities.

“This level of interest clearly shows that irrigation producers are not only aware of groundwater challenges but are stepping up to be part of the solution,” said Darren Newville, East Otter Tail SWCD District Manager. “They are investing their time, money, and effort into adopting new technologies and conservation practices that improve efficiency while protecting our shared water resources. It’s a strong signal that voluntary, locally led conservation continues to work.”

The Minnesota Irrigation RCPP is built on partnership—leveraging federal, state, and local resources to deliver measurable, on‑the‑ground outcomes. As applications move through ranking, selection, and implementation, the program is poised to generate significant improvements in irrigation efficiency and groundwater protection.

Producers seeking more information about the RCPP program or other conservation opportunities are encouraged to contact their SWCD or NRCS office.

“This project shows what’s possible when producers, SWCDs, NRCS, the state and other partners work together toward a shared goal,” said Jeppe Kjaersgaard, who oversees the project at the MDA. “Each partner brings expertise that strengthens the whole effort—from technical guidance to conservation planning to on‑farm innovation. That collaboration is what turns good ideas into real, measurable improvements on the ground.”

Producers within the following SWCDs are eligible to participate in the RCPP irrigation program: Anoka, Becker, Benton, Cass, Clay, Dakota, Douglas, East Otter Tail, Grant, Hubbard, Isanti, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pope, Sherburne, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Wadena, Washington, West Otter Tail, Wilkin, and Wright.

The RCPP is offered through a broad coalition of partners, including the MDA, USDA-NRCS, the SWCDs listed above, the Irrigators Association of Minnesota, Central Lakes College Ag & Energy Center, AgCentric-Minnesota State, University of Minnesota, state agencies, agricultural interest organizations, and irrigation businesses.

More information is available on the AgCentric website.

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Cynthia Moothart, MDA Communications

651-420-2637

cynthia.moothart@state.mn.us