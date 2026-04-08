Grants Available to Expand E15 Access Across Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Biofuels Infrastructure Program. This grant provides matching funds for Minnesota fuel retailers to upgrade their stations to offer gasoline blended with at least 15% ethanol at the pump.

The MDA may award up to $4.7 million through a competitive review process. The AGRI Biofuels Infrastructure Program is funded through an appropriation by the Minnesota Legislature to the AGRI Program, along with additional financial support from Minnesota Corn. Applicants may request between $5,000 and $199,000 per project and must commit at least 35% of the total project cost as a cash match.

Applicants must be retail petroleum dispensers in Minnesota with no more than 20 retail fuel dispensing sites and be actively operating and dispensing fuel to the public at the time of application. The scoring criteria of this grant program prioritizes retailers that do not currently offer higher blends of ethanol, those that plan to offer higher blends at every petroleum dispenser, and projects that support equitable distribution across the state.

“With growing momentum around year-round E15 at the national level, this is an important moment for Minnesota to continue investing in the infrastructure that makes higher ethanol blends more accessible to consumers,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “These investments support Minnesota corn growers, ensure retailers are ready to meet increasing demand for biofuels, and deliver more affordable, lower-emission options for Minnesotans at the pump.”

Eligible expenses include, but are not limited to, equipment such as tanks and dispensers; supplies such as electrical, plumbing, and concrete; and construction costs directly related to projects that upgrade or replace equipment that currently cannot be certified as compatible with E25 or higher blends. This funding round is expected to support approximately 20 to 30 grants, though the final number will be determined through the proposal review process.

Full grant eligibility requirements and application details are available on the AGRI Biofuels Infrastructure Program webpage. Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Funding for the AGRI Biofuels Infrastructure Program is made available through the MDA’s AGRI Program, which administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout Minnesota to advance the state’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.

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Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us