Minnesota Hemp Growers and Processors Must Apply by April 30 for 2026 Season

Those wanting to grow and process hemp this year must apply for a license with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) by April 30. Each license is valid through Dec. 31 of the year it is issued. Licensees must reapply annually to remain in the program. A license from the MDA is required for individuals and businesses.

To date, about 30 people have applied for a 2026 MDA license, down from 84 applicants last year.

These licenses are for growing and processing industrial hemp only. The hemp license application is not for the growth or sale of adult-use or medical cannabis. The application also is not intended for the sale of hemp-derived cannabinoid products. Adult-use and medical cannabis information is available on the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) website.

Applications for industrial hemp are on the MDA website. Along with the online form, first-time applicants and authorized representatives must submit fingerprints and pass a criminal background check.

Growers and processors need to be aware of the following for 2026:

The extraction of cannabinoids derived from hemp is now regulated by the OCM. Those interested in cannabinoid processing will need a license from the OCM.

License fees are changing. The minimum cost of a hemp license is $400. Each location added to a license for growing or processing is an additional $250. There is no longer a $250 license fee for processors. A 5% license surcharge is added to support modernization of the MDA’s technology systems to provide better online services and more efficient application processing.

All authorized representatives designated by the applicant must pass a criminal history background check before a license is issued.

Every lot of hemp grown requires pre-harvest THC regulatory testing. Each official regulatory sample collected by the MDA is $100.

Questions about the MDA’s Industrial Hemp Program should be sent to hemp.mda@state.mn.us or 651-201-6600.

Background

Industrial hemp, hemp, cannabis, adult-use cannabis and marijuana are all types of the same plant, Cannabis sativa. Industrial hemp differs by the concentration level of the psychoactive compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), of 0.3%or less in this case. Levels above that are considered adult-use cannabis or marijuana. The MDA does not license or oversee the manufacture or sale of hemp-derived cannabinoid extracts and products. Those are regulated by the OCM.

Minnesota operated under a hemp pilot program from 2016 to2020. In 2021, the program began operating under a new, federally approved state plan that governs production and regulation.

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Media Contact

Brittany Raveill, MDA Communications

651-201-6131

Brittany.Raveill@state.mn.us