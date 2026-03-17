Cadre Technologies to Showcase Cadence Anywhere at IWLA Convention & Expo

We listened to our customers — and this is the result.” — Daryl Grove, President at Cadre Technologies

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cadre Technologies, a leading provider of warehouse management and supply chain visibility solutions, will exhibit at the 2026 IWLA Convention & Expo, taking place March 29-31 at La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio, Texas. Attendees can visit Cadre at Booth 515 to see live demonstrations of Cadence Anywhere, the company's newly released browser-based warehouse management platform — now enhanced with AI-driven pick optimization capabilities.

Cadence Anywhere is a reimagined evolution of Cadre's proven Cadence WMS — built from the ground up to deliver a modern user experience while preserving the operational workflows customers depend on.

We listened: security, ease of access, operational efficiency, and continuity were the top priorities customers told us they needed. The platform responds with enterprise-grade security features including single sign-on (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA), addressing the modern requirements that warehouse logistics leaders increasingly demand.

In addition, Cadence Anywhere leverages AI to optimize warehouse picking strategies. By analyzing order patterns, inventory locations, and operational data, the system intelligently sequences picks to reduce travel time, increase throughput, and improve labor efficiency — helping operators drive measurable performance gains without disrupting proven workflows.

"IWLA brings together the most forward-thinking warehouse and logistics professionals in North America," said Daryl Grove, President at Cadre Technologies. "Cadence Anywhere delivers exactly what these leaders have been asking for: a reimagined platform built on proven warehouse management capabilities, enhanced with AI-powered pick optimization, and supported by the modern user experience and enterprise security their businesses require. We listened to our customers — and this is the result."

The browser-based architecture provides several key advantages for warehouse operators:

- Security: Enterprise-grade authentication with SSO and MFA support

- User Experience: Intuitive, browser-based interface designed around how operators actually work

- Unified Access: Single launch point for all warehouse applications

- Operational Continuity: Proven workflows ensure no disruption during modernization

- Anywhere Access: Access from any device, anywhere

- AI-Driven Efficiency: Intelligent pick optimization reduces travel time and improves productivity

- Future-Ready Platform: Clear path to continued innovation and enhancements

Cadence Anywhere became generally available in Q1 2026 following successful beta testing with select customers. The platform maintains full backward compatibility while providing a reimagined foundation for future capabilities, including continued AI-driven enhancements.

Visit Cadre at IWLA

When: March 29-31, 2026

Where: La Cantera Resort & Spa, San Antonio, Texas

Booth: 515

Live demonstrations of Cadence Anywhere will be available throughout the convention. To schedule a private demo or meeting with Cadre's team, contact sales.

About Cadre Technologies

Cadre Technologies delivers best-in-class warehouse management and supply chain visibility solutions that empower logistics professionals to optimize operations and drive business growth. With decades of industry experience, Cadre serves warehouse operators across diverse industries including third-party logistics (3PL), food and beverage, retail, manufacturing, and distribution. The company's proven Cadence platform combines powerful WMS capabilities, AI-driven optimization, and a reimagined user experience to meet the evolving needs of today's warehouse environments.

For more information, visit Cadre's website.

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