Tyson Group Reports Record-Breaking Q1 2026 Growth, Accelerated by Data-Driven Sales Performance Solutions

We don’t measure success by activity, we measure it by outcomes,” — Lance Tyson, President and CEO

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyson Group, an award-winning sales training provider known for its data-driven training and consulting solutions, announced a record-breaking first quarter to open 2026, highlighted by significant year-over-year growth and multiple historic performance milestones.

The firm reported a 48% increase in booked revenue year-over-year in Q1, alongside the highest monthly revenue in company history in March, the largest deal ever closed, and the highest weekly revenue performance ever recorded. These achievements underscore Tyson Group’s continued momentum partnering with leading brands across a multitude of industries seeking data-driven approaches to improving sales team effectiveness.

Tyson Group’s growth reflects increasing demand for tailored solutions that align teams with a standardized process and methodology, improve sales behaviors, strengthen coaching and development, and drive predictable sales results.

“We don’t measure success by activity, we measure it by outcomes,” said Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group. “Our clients are under increasing pressure to perform and stay competitive in rapidly changing markets. They need clarity on what truly drives performance, and a sales operating system that ensures consistent, disciplined execution against it. This growth is a direct reflection of the impact our team is delivering and the trust our clients continue to place in us”

Central to Tyson Group’s success is its proprietary Sales Team Science™ diagnostic, which takes a holistic approach to assessing and identifying critical gaps across a sales organization, and provides leaders a roadmap for driving targeted improvements.

“Organizations today are looking for precision, not guesswork,” said Price Johnson, Senior Vice President of Revenue and Strategy at Tyson Group. “Our approach allows leaders to see exactly where performance breaks down and apply focused strategies to improve it. The results we saw in Q1 reflect that alignment between data, strategy, and execution.”

This milestone quarter builds on Tyson Group’s continued industry recognition and growth. The firm has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years, earned Gold at the 2026 Globee® Awards for Excellence (Best of Category in Sales Training and Development), and has been recognized by both Training Industry as a Top 20 Sales Training Company and Selling Power as one of the Top Sales Training Companies for 2026.

As sales organizations continue to navigate evolving buyer expectations and increased market pressure, Tyson Group remains focused on helping clients build high-performing sales teams grounded in data, accountability, and repeatable execution.

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group is an award-winning sales training and consulting firm that helps organizations drive predictable revenue growth by optimizing sales effectiveness. Through its proprietary Sales Team Science™ framework, Tyson Group combines diagnostics, enablement, sales training, and coaching to deliver measurable performance outcomes. Tyson Group partners with leading organizations across industries to align sales strategy, develop talent, and build scalable systems for sustained growth.

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