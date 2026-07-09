Tyson Group Names Mike DeMarino Higher Education Growth Consultant

Accelerating Expansion Across Admissions, Athletics, and University Advancement

Higher education is at an inflection point. Athletic departments, advancement offices, and enrollment teams are all being asked to drive revenue like never before.” — Lance Tyson, President and CEO

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyson Group, the award-winning sales training and consulting firm, today announced that Mike DeMarino has joined the company as Higher Education Growth Consultant. DeMarino brings more than 20 years of progressive leadership across professional sports franchises, global agencies, and league-level organizations, and will lead Tyson Group's growth strategy across the higher education market.

DeMarino is a revenue-focused business executive known as an architect of premium sales strategies that consistently outperform expectations. Over his career, he has built and led commercial growth in nearly every environment the industry offers, from startup leagues to billion-dollar arena projects. He has held Vice President roles at some of the most respected organizations in sports, including Legends, Elevate Sports Ventures, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, the New Jersey Devils, and the Atlanta Hawks.

Across those engagements, DeMarino delivered record-setting premium sell-through, surpassed pre-opening revenue projections on major venue launches, and drove league-wide commercial performance that outpaced comparable markets. He is equally recognized as a builder of people, with a coaching tree that has produced 12 Vice Presidents across the sports industry.

At Tyson Group, DeMarino will lead expansion across four areas of higher education revenue performance: athletic revenue and sponsorship sales, athletic fundraising and donor development, university advancement and major gifts, and admissions and enrollment performance. His work will build on established relationships Tyson Group has with organizations including Elevate, Legends, JMI Sports, Advent, and a growing roster of collegiate institutions such as Florida State University, Georgetown University, and Penn State.

"Mike has spent 20 years turning ambitious revenue targets into exceeded ones, and he has done it in the toughest, most competitive corners of sports business," said Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group. "Higher education is at an inflection point. Athletic departments, advancement offices, and enrollment teams are all being asked to drive revenue like never before, and most of them are running on effort instead of a system. Mike knows how to build that system. He develops people while he drives the number, and that combination is exactly what this market needs right now."

In his new role, DeMarino will develop strategic relationships across collegiate athletics and university leadership, create opportunities spanning athletics, advancement, fundraising, and admissions, and help reinforce Tyson Group’s position as a leader in higher education revenue performance. His appointment reflects the firm's continued investment in a market where many members of the Tyson Group team have already built relationships and created momentum.

"Tyson Group has a proven approach to sales effectiveness and a reputation for delivering measurable outcomes," said DeMarino. "Higher education institutions are sitting on enormous, untapped revenue potential across athletics and advancement. The opportunity to bring structure, coaching, and a repeatable system to that market is one I could not pass up. I am excited to build something significant here."

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group is an award-winning sales training and consulting firm that helps organizations drive predictable revenue growth by optimizing sales effectiveness. Through its proprietary Sales Team Science™ framework, Tyson Group combines diagnostics, enablement, sales training, and coaching to deliver measurable performance outcomes. The firm has been named to the Inc. 5000 list three times, recognized by Training Industry as a Top 20 Sales Training Company, and honored with Stevie® and Globee® Awards. Tyson Group partners with leading organizations including Eli Lilly, Johnstone Supply, Dallas Cowboys, Topgolf, Legends, and works with more than half of all NFL, NBA, and MLB teams.

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