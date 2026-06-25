Tyson Group Introduces Adaptive Selling™, a New Sales Training Program to Meet the Needs of Today’s Buyers

Adaptive Selling describes what separates the sellers who win in this environment from the ones who don't: the ability to read each buyer in real time and adjust their approach.” — Lance Tyson, President and CEO

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyson Group, the award-winning sales training and consulting firm, today announced the launch of a new flagship sales training program, Adaptive Selling™. The new offering reflects decades of research and partnership with industry-leading sales organizations and responds to fundamental shifts in how today's buyers want to engage with salespeople.

The Adaptive Selling™ program teaches a six-stage sales process that has defined Tyson Group's approach since founder and CEO Lance Tyson published his bestselling book Selling is an Away Game. The process (Connect, Evaluate, Diagnose, Prescribe, Dialogue, and Close) anchors the program, while also preparing salespeople to adapt that process in real time, equipping them with the skills to effectively adjust their sales approach based on each buyer's needs. This concept, originally called Read Offense, was foundational to Tyson’s #1 Wall Street Journal and USA Today’s bestseller, The Human Sales Factor.

"For more than a decade, we've been teaching sales teams to win on the buyer's terms," said Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group. "What's changed is the buyer. Today's buyers are better informed, decision processes involve more stakeholders, and one-size-fits-all approaches no longer produce the results they once did. Buyers today have specific needs, processes, and preferences for how they make purchasing decisions, and expect salespeople to adapt their approach accordingly. Adaptive Selling describes what separates the sellers who win in this environment from the ones who don't: the ability to read each buyer in real time and adjust their approach."

The new program also introduces an Adaptive Selling certification, available through Tyson Group's Credly digital badge program. Participants who complete the program earn a verified credential that can be displayed on professional profiles, providing organizations and individual sellers with a recognized marker of proficiency in Adaptive Selling.

“At Tyson Group, we believe the most effective sales methodology is not a rigid process to be followed, but an adaptive framework that helps sales professionals navigate increasingly complex customer environments,” added Dr. Adam Rapp, Vice President of Research Integration at Tyson Group. “As competition intensifies and buyer expectations continue to rise, success belongs to organizations that can combine disciplined execution with the agility to tailor their approach to each customer, opportunity, and operating environment.”

A new book on Adaptive Selling is in development, with publication expected in late 2026 or early 2027. Selling is an Away Game remains in print as the foundational text that introduced the principles underlying the framework.

The Adaptive Selling™ program is available as a customized delivery for sales organizations and through Tyson Group's open enrollment offerings.

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group is an award-winning sales training and consulting firm that helps organizations drive predictable revenue growth by optimizing sales effectiveness. Through its proprietary Sales Team Science™ diagnostic, Tyson Group combines assessments, sales training, coaching, and consulting services to deliver measurable performance outcomes. The firm has been named to the Inc. 5000 list three times, recognized by Selling Power and Training Industry as a Top Sales Training Company, and honored with Stevie® and Globee® Awards. Tyson Group partners with leading organizations including Eli Lilly, Johnstone Supply, Dallas Cowboys, Topgolf, Legends, and works with more than half of all NFL, NBA, and MLB teams.

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