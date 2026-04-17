The Grand Return of Fat Guy P.I.

PHILADELPHIA , PA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philadelphia Surveillance Company, a long-standing Investigative firm serving the Greater Philadelphia region, proudly announces the official return of its original 1997 domain: FatGuyPi.comThis relaunch marks a meaningful moment in the company's history - a blend of legacy, humor and the evolution of a brand that has served clients with integrity for nearly three decades.When founder, Gary S. DeFinis, Licensed private Investigator, SRP, Autodidact, Author, and Poet launched his investigative business in 1997, the internet was still in its early days. Yet even then, his company stood out - Not only for his professionalism, but for a domain name born from two unforgettable moments in his early career.The first came from a friend with a mischievous streak and access to a label maker, who plastered a certain nickname across Gary's surveillance vehicle. The second came from a coworker at a previous job whose memorable nickname became part of workplace lore. Together, those two experiences inspired the original domain that represented the company's identity for many years.Approximately twenty years ago, Gary retired that domain in favor of PhiladelphiaLPI.com choosing a more formal and polished image as the business expanded its reach and reputation. But Today, as the Philadelphia Surveillance Company continues to grow, evolve and reconnect with its roots, the time has come to bring the that original name back to life."This isn't just a domain - It is a piece of our history, a reminder of where we started, and a symbol of the authenticity that has always defined our work" said DeFinis. "Reintroducing FatGuyPi.com is both a nod to the past and a step forward into a refreshed, modern brand identity"The revived domain, built by websitepros.xyz will serve as a digital gateway for clients seeking professional investigative services, surveillance expertise, background investigations, nationwide person locates, process serving and the trusted experience that Philadelphia Surveillance Company has delivered for decades.DeFinis also credits the team at WebsitePros.xyz for their exceptional work in SEO, rebranding, and website development. "They did outstanding work and I highly reccomend for anyone looking to build or rebuild their online presence to give Mike a call and tell him the fat guy sent you, he will know what you mean", He added.With the relaunch of FatGuyPi.com, Philadelphia Surveillance Company celebrates its origins while continuing its mission: Delivering reliable, discreet, professional and experienced investigative services throughout the Philadelphia Region and beyond.ABOUT PHILADELPHIA SURVEILLANCE COMPANY: Founded in 1997 by Gary S. DeFinis, Philadelphia Surveillance Company provides professional investigative and surveillance services throughout Philadelphia area and a 50 mile radius. With decades of field experience, the company is known for its integrity, precision and commitment to client trust and providing the truth.

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