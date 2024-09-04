LAUNCH OF NEW PRIVATE DETECTIVE BOOK RELEASE

Philadelphia Surveillance Company, Licensed Private Detective Company announce the release of their first ebook and paperback book on Amazon Books.

"Get in, Get Evidence and Get out" ” — Philadelphia Surveillance Company

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locally owned Philadelphia Surveillance Company announce today that it has released their first publication in the form of an ebook for Kindle and the same in paperback form on Amazon.com. The publication is titled as “Memory Chasing Circles: The Natural Private Detective by: Gary S. DeFinis, L.P.I.”Gary S. DeFinis Licensed Private Investigator has been sleuthing around Pennsylvania for 34 years. He's not just any investigator - he's a pro at surveillance who provides detailed and accurate information in background investigations, locating people all over the country and serving legal papers. With his 34 years of experience Gary knows all the tricks of the trade and is always ready to crack any case wide open. So if you're in a bind and need some expert help Gary S. DeFinis is the guy to call at Philadelphia Surveillance Company.This new book is a memoir of his experiences in life and as a Private Detective but most importantly how his life has transitioned from a young boy playing with binoculars and old cameras to half a lifetime as a professional and Ethical Private Detective. The memoir is a grand understanding what made one man walk down the path of becoming a "natural born" Private Investigator without any law enforcement experience. The manuscript is a collection of history, memories and poems compiled in a way that can serve as an inspiration for those aspiring to become a professional investigator and it showcases the life challenges faced along the way including the murder of his sister Eileen who was killed as the result of a murder suicide by her ex-boyfriend Daniel Nimmo on November 16, 1992.DeFinis has worked in the capacity of a Private Detective since 1990 and has conducted thousands of investigations for hundreds of Insurance Companies, Law Firms, Third Party Administrators, Self Insured Companies and Private Citizens bringing his unique talents for uncovering mysteries and identifying truth. His main focus has been working with the insurance industry to provide surveillance video evidence in liability cases and workers compensation claims.DeFinis has been licensed and bonded under the Pennsylvania Private Detective Act of 1953 in Philadelphia County since 1997 and has operated under the business name of Philadelphia Surveillance Company since that time.The company website is located at http://www.philadelphialpi.com Gary S. DeFinis, L.P.I.PHILADELPHIA SURVEILLANCE COMPANYPOST OFFICE BOX 39287PHILADELPHIA PENNSYLVANIA 19136215-338-3303GARYDEFINIS@GMAIL.COM

