Classic Elegance Meets Modern Strength: Introducing Architent Heritage

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Herculite® introduces Architent® Heritage®, a USA-made translucent vinyl tent fabric combining sailcloth style with superior strength and durability.

PA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emigsville, PA: Herculite Products , Inc. is announcing the launch of its latest innovation in premium tent fabric solutions, Architent® Heritage® . Proudly made in the USA, this 14-ounce, highly translucent, engineered vinyl tent fabric features an extreme matte finish that protects guests from the elements while letting light pass through and reducing glare, enhancing the ambiance for evening events.Architent Heritage blends the timeless aesthetic of traditional sailcloth with the performance benefits of modern vinyl technology. The result is a fabric that delivers superior water resistance, UV protection, and exceptional tear strength—ensuring reliability across a wide range of outdoor environments. Heritage also features the antimicrobial surface protection inherent in Architent products, protecting the fabric surface against mold, mildew, and other biological growth. In addition to its robust construction, Architent Heritage is designed for ease of use. Its manageable handling characteristics make setup, breakdown, and transportation efficient and repeatable, helping event professionals save time and labor.“Architent Heritage represents the perfect balance of performance and sophistication,” said Chad Twombly, Vice President of Direct Sales. “We’ve combined classic design with cutting-edge materials to create a product that meets the demands of today’s event industry while maintaining a refined, elegant appearance.”Manufactured in York, Pennsylvania, by Herculite Products, Inc., every yard of Architent Heritage supports American jobs and conforms to rigorous quality standards. This commitment to local production ensures consistency, reliability, and pride in craftsmanship.About Herculite Products Inc.Herculite, Inc. has been an innovative fabric company specializing in high-performance laminated and coated fabrics for over 70 years. As a pioneer in the synthetic fabrics industry, Herculite helped introduce laminated fabrics across many sectors. Today, Herculite Products Inc. offers a wide range of brands, products, marketing, design, manufacturing, consulting, and technical expertise to benefit our customers. For information, contact Herculite customer care at 1-800-772-0036 or customercare@herculite.com.P.O. BOX 435, EMIGSVILLE, PA 17318 USA(800) 772-0036 (717) 764-1192 FAX (717) 764-5211

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