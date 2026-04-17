Sophus to Host Industry Fireside Chat on Rethinking Postal Network Design

Postal Network Planning

Sophus brings together leading practitioners to discuss modern approaches to postal network transformation and optimization.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experts to share how postal organizations can move from static redesigns to continuous, data-driven network decisions!Sophus Technology Inc. has announced an upcoming fireside chat focused on how postal organizations can redesign their networks to keep up with rising complexity, cost pressures, and changing delivery demands.The session, “Postal Network Design in a Changing World,” will take place on April 21 and will bring together industry experts Mark Fogerty and Radoslaw Malkiewicz. The discussion will center on how organizations are shifting away from one-time redesign projects toward more flexible and continuous decision-making models.Postal networks today are under pressure from every direction. Parcel volumes continue to grow. Service expectations are higher than ever. At the same time, legacy infrastructure and rigid planning processes make it difficult to respond quickly. Many organizations still rely on periodic redesign efforts, which often fail to keep pace with real-world changes.Moving Beyond Static Network RedesignThe conversation will highlight a clear shift in how leading organizations approach network design. Instead of treating it as a one-off exercise, they are building capabilities that allow them to test decisions, adapt faster, and respond to disruption in real time.This includes the growing role of supply chain scenario planning , where teams evaluate multiple possible outcomes before making critical decisions. It also includes the use of your supply chain digital twin , which creates a virtual model of the network to simulate changes and understand their impact across cost, service, and operations.These approaches are helping organizations move from reactive planning to proactive decision-making.Insights from Real-World ExperienceThe session will feature practical insights from two experienced practitioners who have worked closely with postal and logistics networks Mark Fogerty brings over 25 years of experience in network design and supply chain transformation across global organizations. His work has focused on helping companies rethink how their networks operate under changing conditions.Radoslaw Malkiewicz specializes in advanced modeling and optimization, with deep experience supporting postal transformation initiatives. His work focuses on turning complex data into clear, actionable decisions.Together, they will share how organizations can build more flexible, resilient networks without adding unnecessary complexity.Why This Matters NowFor many postal operators, the challenge is no longer just about reducing cost. It is about staying responsive in a fast-changing environment while maintaining service levels and operational efficiency.Organizations that rely on static models risk falling behind. Those that invest in continuous modeling and smarter decision frameworks are better positioned to adapt, scale, and compete.This session is designed to help leaders understand what that shift looks like in practice and how to start making it happen.Event Details*Title: Postal Network Design in a Changing World*Date: April 21*Time: 14:00 BST / 09:00 ET*Format: Live fireside chatProfessionals interested in joining can register here:

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