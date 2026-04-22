Sophus Brings Faster Supply Chain Network Design to Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026

At Gartner Symposium, Sophus highlights faster supply chain decisions platform that runs multiple scenarios and delivers answers in hours.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sophus Technology is bringing a clear message to the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026: speed is now the biggest advantage in supply chain decision-making, especially as more organizations adopt supply chain scenario planning to stay ahead of disruption.Today’s supply chains move fast, but most decisions do not. Teams still rely on disconnected tools, manual data handling, and long planning cycles. It often takes days, sometimes weeks, to get answers. By the time those answers arrive, the situation has already changed.This delay is where businesses lose ground.Sophus is designed to remove that delay. As a modern supply chain network design software , the platform connects data, modeling, and decision-making into one system, so teams can move from question to answer much faster. Instead of waiting on multiple tools and long model runs, decisions can be made in hours.At the Symposium, Sophus will demonstrate how organizations can build and run supply chain models quickly, test different scenarios, and act without the usual lag. Built on a supply chain digital twin, the platform helps teams simulate real-world conditions and make decisions with confidence. The focus is not just on better insights, but on getting those insights at the moment they are needed.As supply chains face constant disruption and rising complexity, the ability to respond quickly is becoming critical. Companies that can evaluate options and act faster are better positioned to manage risk, control costs, and maintain service levels.The gap between fast-moving markets and slow decision-making is growing. Sophus aims to close that gap by helping teams move at the same speed as the challenges they face.In today’s environment, waiting is no longer an option.

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