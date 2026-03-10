Sophus Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Strengthening Enterprise-Grade Security Commitment

Sophus has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, reinforcing its commitment to enterprise-grade security and protection of sensitive supply chain data.

Security is core to decision intelligence. Sophus helps customers model critical supply chain choices impacting revenue, cost, and resilience, with ISO/IEC 27001:2022-certified data protection.” — Jon Nicholas

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sophus Technology announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the globally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). The certification confirms that Sophus has implemented rigorous policies, processes, and controls to safeguard customer data across its cloud-native supply chain decision intelligence platform.The certification was conducted by A-LIGN , a leading independent cybersecurity compliance firm based in the United States. A-LIGN is trusted by more than 6,400 organizations worldwide to navigate complex audit, compliance, and risk requirements. Their independent assessment validates that Sophus operates under a structured, continuously monitored, and internationally recognized security framework.ISO/IEC 27001:2022 sets strict requirements for risk management, access controls, operational security, data protection, and continuous improvement. For Sophus customers, this means greater confidence that sensitive supply chain data—ranging from network design models to cost-to-serve analysis —is protected under enterprise-grade governance.As a 100% cloud-native platform built for strategic and operational supply chain decision-making, Sophus processes data across ERP, WMS, and TMS systems. Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification reinforces Sophus’ commitment to security by design, proactive risk management, and continuous compliance monitoring.For more information about Sophus and its security framework, visit https://sophus.ai

