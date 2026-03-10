Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,267 in the last 365 days.

Sophus Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Strengthening Enterprise-Grade Security Commitment

Sophus has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, reinforcing its commitment to enterprise-grade security and protection of sensitive supply chain data.

Security is core to decision intelligence. Sophus helps customers model critical supply chain choices impacting revenue, cost, and resilience, with ISO/IEC 27001:2022-certified data protection.”
— Jon Nicholas
ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sophus Technology announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the globally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). The certification confirms that Sophus has implemented rigorous policies, processes, and controls to safeguard customer data across its cloud-native supply chain decision intelligence platform.

The certification was conducted by A-LIGN, a leading independent cybersecurity compliance firm based in the United States. A-LIGN is trusted by more than 6,400 organizations worldwide to navigate complex audit, compliance, and risk requirements. Their independent assessment validates that Sophus operates under a structured, continuously monitored, and internationally recognized security framework.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 sets strict requirements for risk management, access controls, operational security, data protection, and continuous improvement. For Sophus customers, this means greater confidence that sensitive supply chain data—ranging from network design models to cost-to-serve analysis—is protected under enterprise-grade governance.

As a 100% cloud-native platform built for strategic and operational supply chain decision-making, Sophus processes data across ERP, WMS, and TMS systems. Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification reinforces Sophus’ commitment to security by design, proactive risk management, and continuous compliance monitoring.

For more information about Sophus and its security framework, visit https://sophus.ai.

Rengpeng Yue
Sophus Technology Inc
+1 734-219-4770
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sophus Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Strengthening Enterprise-Grade Security Commitment

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.